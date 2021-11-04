'Lifeline' school library service could be axed to save £60,000

A mobile library van which visits Norfolk schools to encourage children to read - hailed as a "lifeline" by a headteacher - could be axed.

Norfolk County Council this week unveiled just over £31m further proposed savings as part of its budget-setting process for the coming year, on top of £47.5m already earmarked by 2025.

Just under £25m of the new savings proposals would come from adult social services and children's services.

The council aims to save money through its ongoing drive to keep older people independent in their own homes, rather than in residential homes, while it aims to save millions through prevention schemes to stop children ending up in care.

But, among proposed savings is one which would end a service offered to assist school libraries.

The council is proposing the removal of a £60,000 subsidy which maintains its Education Library Service - which would end that service to schools "in its current format".

Staff employed by that service give schools and academies advice on books and reading.

They also loan books and resources to schools and give advice on how to catalogue and organise school libraries.

And the service also operates the children's mobile library - stocked with more than 3,000 items - which would stop running without that funding.

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen’s Hill Primary and Nursery School, said: "For us, we have the mobile library come to the school site once a month and we have 30 families who use it. It's a real lifeline for them.

"The children are so excited about about attending it and it's very well-loved here.

"It's instrumental in developing the passion for reading, in getting books into people's homes."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “The number of schools that subscribe to the service has been in steady decline over the last few years; fewer than 14pc of all Norfolk schools use the current service.

"As the true cost of the service cannot be paid from school budgets, it has become unsustainable.

“Norfolk County Council remains committed to children’s literacy. We provide vital, ongoing support for schools, and targeted help for teachers in teaching language and reading.

"In addition, school visits to our public libraries across Norfolk have restarted, we have removed fines and overdue fees for children under the age of 16, and we have provided eLite membership for digital services to schools."

But Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall, said: "It is another attack on the wider learning experiences for Norfolk children, again for a small budget saving.

"Yet the implications for the learning experiences of those children and how it could affect their future will be huge."

The council's Conservative-controlled cabinet is next week (Monday, November 8) expected to agree to put the savings out for consultation.

The council also needs to come up with an extra £5m savings, which will be presented to the cabinet in January.