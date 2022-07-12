Roads in Norfolk 'dusted' with sand to stop them melting in heatwave

Roads in Norfolk are being treated with sand to stop them melting in the hot weather - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roads around the county are being specially treated amid fears they could melt during the heatwave.

Norfolk County Council has been using sand to 'dust' several routes, to prevent bitumen from melting.

The council has been doing that over the past week, with the sand effectively acting as a sunscreen for the road.

The authority is also in the midst of its £11m annual road resurfacing programme and highways chiefs have been keeping a close eye on that.

Where necessary, dusting has been carried out where the road has been recently resurfaced, to protect it from the heat.

Schools have also been affected by the weather, with some rescheduling their sports days to avoid times when the hottest temperatures are forecast.

And the council's director of public health has urged people to take extra care.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council's director of public health - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director for public health, said: “A lot of people are really looking forward to the sunshine and warm weather, and there’s no reason not to enjoy yourself provided you take some simple steps.

"Keep out of the sun in the middle of the day, apply sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing – including a hat – and you can stay safe.

"It’s also vital to stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol or caffeine: these are simple things we all know we can do and if we make time to do them, we can safely and happily enjoy the summer weather.

"If you have any underlying conditions or concerns, you can call NHS 111 for advice and they can direct you to the support you need to stay safe."

A rare amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for extreme heat at the end of the week.

The warning, which covers Norfolk, is in place for Sunday, July 17.

The Met Office warned: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life."