Plans to shut Norfolk recycling centres in midweek defended

Proposals to close recycling centres on Wednesdays have been defended - Credit: Ian Burt

Controversial proposals by Conservative-run Norfolk County Council to shut recycling centres for part of the week have been defended - after a Tory councillor questioned the approach.

Norfolk County Council needs to save £60m in 2023/24 to balance its budget and one of the proposals to save money is to shut the county's recycling centres on Wednesdays.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the county council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday (October 19), where Andrew Jamieson, the council's cabinet member for finance, was quizzed about the proposal.

County councillor Lesley Bambridge - Credit: IAN BURT

Lesley Bambridge, Conservative councillor for King's Lynn North and Central, who is also a West Norfolk borough councillor, said: "I think, as a borough councillor, I get asked more questions about recycling centres than I do as a county councillor and we value them very highly in West Norfolk."

She sought assurance from Mr Jamieson that the savings would also lead to investment.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for finance - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mr Jamieson said: "We are absolutely committed to retaining the ability for residents to recycle properly.

"The sort of waste reduction initiatives mentioned here are to harmonise our summer opening hours across the area and to close, as neighbouring councils do, on a Wednesday.

"The fact is that Wednesday is the day where, for whatever reason, people do not use the service particularly, so we do not believe there is a huge loss there."

Mr Jamieson said a lot of the savings proposed were continuations of ongoing transformation programmes at County Hall.

Closing recycling centres on Wednesdays would save around £200,000 from next year’s budget.

Of the £60m funding gap, £32.5m of potential savings have been identified and £27.5m is yet to be found.

Some £16m of that could come from a strategic review, which council bosses have warned is likely to include "significant" job losses.

The proposals will form part of public consultation, due to be carried out in the coming months, before the council's budget is set in February next year.