Checks under way as Norfolk gets ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees

A Polish border guard carries a child as refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

Preparations are being made for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Norfolk - with homes being inspected and background checks carried out on volunteers who will host the new arrivals.

The first families are expected to arrive in the county in the coming days, with speculation that up to 200 people could be heading to Norfolk.

District councils are already inspecting the homes offered to the refugees, to make sure they are suitable.

And Norfolk people who offered rooms through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme will have Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) criminal record checks done.

Council leaders and other organisations which will support the refugees met on Friday to discuss the imminent arrival of those fleeing the Russian invasion.

County council leader Andrew Proctor said: “Norfolk’s councils are united in wanting to do all we can to support Ukrainian refugees and the people who are volunteering to house them.

"The Homes for Ukraine scheme is an opportunity for the people of Norfolk to offer a safe place, for at least a six month period, to people escaping the conflict in the Ukraine.”

Councils in Norfolk are still awaiting further details from the government over their role in matching people to those who offered rooms.

But district councils have begun housing checks and the county council's role will include safeguarding, social care and education.

It is still unclear how many Ukrainian refugees will ultimately come to the county.

There has been speculation 200 could come in the first tranche, but the county council has yet to confirm how many it expects or when they will arrive.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, people who take in refugees will be paid £350 a month, which will not affect any of their benefits.

They must make a minimum commitment of six month lodging, rent free.

Councils will receive £10,500 from the government for every refugee who settles in the area.

County Hall officers are organising a range of support, including orientation and introduction sessions and welcome kits.

The council will also offer English courses for adults and education for children and young people.

This newspaper has launched an Aid for Ukraine appeal for the Disasters Emergency Committee, and has already raised more than £10,000.

