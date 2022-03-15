Norfolk ready to help Ukraine refugees - and Coltishall could be used

Norfolk and Waveney are on standby to welcome Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: AP

The former RAF base at Coltishall and council offices could be used to temporarily house people fleeing Ukraine, as Norfolk and Waveney stand ready to help refugees.

Dozens of people had already approached councils offering rooms to Ukrainian refugees and local government minister Michael Gove yesterday revealed further details of how its Home for Ukraine scheme would work.

People from across the county had expressed an interest in offering rooms, with former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton among them.

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has said he would offer a home to Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: PA

Almost 50 people had contacted the county council, even before the government's Home for Ukraine scheme - whereby people can sponsor named Ukrainians to live in their homes for at least six months - was announced.

But Mr Gove told MPs Ukrainians will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years under the scheme, with “full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment and other support” and no limit on numbers.

Secretary of state Michael Gove. - Credit: PA

Those offering a place to stay will receive a tax-free monthly payment of £350 which will not affect benefit entitlements or council tax status.

Councils are still waiting for further detail as to exactly what their responsibilities over that scheme, which is in addition to the Ukraine Family Scheme, will work.

According to the 2021 census, there were 350 Ukrainian people living in Norfolk and Waveney.

With their friends and family potentially heading to the region and the Homes For Ukraine scheme available to refugees with no family ties to the UK, potentially thousands of refugees could head here after escaping their home country following the Russian invasion.

District councils had already been appealing to landlords to offer fully contained homes for families to live in - with more than 20 landlords offering properties.

Authorities had also been working to identify sites where Ukrainians could stay for one or two nights while appropriate housing or matches with people offering rooms is lined up.

South Norfolk Council has put forward its own offices in Long Stratton for use as a 'triage' centre.

The former RAF Coltishall base, now Scottow Enterprise Park, could be used as a temporary triage site for Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: Mike Page

And it is understood Norfolk County Council is considering using buildings at the former RAF Coltishall air base - now Scottow Enterprise Park - for such a purpose.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “Everyone in Norfolk has been shocked and horrified by the images coming out of the conflict, and I know there is overwhelming support for offering asylum to those affected.

"We are awaiting the full details of what the government need from us here in Norfolk to realise their plans, and are ready to play our part in the response.

“While waiting for these details, we are already reviewing various options for accommodating Ukrainian refugees in Norfolk, and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to offer accommodation: anyone who has a self-contained home available for refugees should visit our website to let us know.

"To the many people showing incredible generosity by standing ready to offer spare rooms to refugees, the government is launching a national website, Homes for Ukraine, for you to log these rooms.”

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, has put forward the council's offices in Long Stratton, and its neighbouring leisure as a 'triage centre' or reception area, offering short-term accommodation.

Mr Fuller said around 30 Ukrainian families are already living in South Norfolk and the council is making plans to support their friends and relatives who may arrive here.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller - Credit: Rose Sapey

He said that could mean it will have to support 500 people, in the short term - and possibly more.

He said: "Co-locating everybody here, at a location where we can process people, if that’s what’s needed, is the right thing to do.”

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council said there were expecting "much larger numbers of refugees" than the recent Syrian and Afghanistan settlements.

They said: "North Norfolk District Council has established an internal project team to respond to this issue and we stand ready to work with the government, county council and other partners in meeting this need to provide safe refuge for women and children and older people fleeing the desperate situation."

The Homes For Ukraine website is at www. homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk, although anyone who wishes to put forward a self-contained home can do so via www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/migrants-refugees-and-asylum-seekers/ukraine

Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy raised concerns over matching Ukrainian families to sponsors and claimed the government was suggesting people should advertise on Instagram via a “DIY asylum scheme”.

Mr Gove said the government would work with charities and local councils so individuals in need can be found the families and sponsors they need.

Aid for Ukraine Appeal

The EDP is calling on readers in Norfolk and Waveney to help raise vital funds for Disasters Emergencies Committee to allow its members to meet urgent needs of those displaced and "rebuild lives in the months and years to come".

Generous supporters of this newspaper have so far raised more than £9,000 for the cause.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine