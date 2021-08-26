£10m could be spent to stop Norfolk pot-holes over next four years

Published: 4:34 PM August 26, 2021

Ten million pounds could be used to fix Norfolk's pot-holes - but it would be spread over four years and the council would need to borrow the cash to do it.

Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet is due to agree to make the money available when it meets next month.

Papers, which will come before councillors, recommend how the £10m highway maintenance pot-hole fund would be spent.

For 2021/22, there would be £1.1m put into the surface dressing budget and £500,000 into resurfacing work, to fix pot-holes and stop new ones forming.

Surface dressing sees a thin layer of bitumen and chippings laid on roads to create a seal and prevent deterioration,

But that has previously been criticised by some as a 'quick fix' which does not stand the test of time.

Another £400,000 would be spent on drainage repair and resurfacing, £100,000 on bridge maintenance and £100,000 on machine patching (smaller resurfacing work to fix pot-holes).

The council says that would allow an extra two miles of road to be resurfaced and 54 miles surface dressed in 2021/22.

For each of the next three years a further £2.5m would be spent on pot-holes, with the council likely to borrow the money.

The cabinet is also asked to agree £1m to be spent over the next four years for 100 community road safety schemes, such as lowering speed limits or making changes to road signs and markings, to help address local issues and concerns.

The focus would initially be west Norfolk, then north and east Norfolk, south Norfolk and finally Norwich.

The money is on top of the £42m budget for roads and infrastructure agreed in February.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Maintaining a safe and reliable transport network is vital to keep Norfolk communities and businesses connected and to support economic growth and recovery.

"That’s why we’re looking to provide an extra £10m for road maintenance works to help fix and prevent potholes, and set aside £1m for 100 locally important road safety schemes.”

The cabinet will discuss the reports when it meets at 10am on Monday, September 6.