New £70,000 fund to protect Norfolk windmills and get trees planted

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:32 PM September 28, 2021   
Burnham Overy Staithe Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

The fund would help protect Norfolk's windmills. - Credit: Archant

Thousands of pounds is likely to be made available to help protect Norfolk's windmills and get more trees planted.

Norfolk County Council intends to put £70,000 into an online scheme called Crowd Fund Norfolk.

Communities would be able to bid for cash from the county council pot to pay half the cost of an environmental scheme, with a maximum grant of £15,000.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet is due to agree to the creation of the fund when it meets on Monday, October 4.

The initial focus would be on encouraging tree planting and protecting the county's windmills.

On tree planting, the council says that could include a single tree on the edge of a sports field, or a small orchard on the boundary of a village.

On the windmills, the report states: "Norfolk has the finest collection of historic wind and water mills and pumps in Britain, 21 of the best examples being conserved by the Norfolk Windmills Trust for the nation as a whole.

"Their care and protection require skilled craftsmanship using traditional materials and techniques and we need to encourage and train a new generation of skilled craftspeople with the skills needed to maintain them in working order.

"The fund will focus on projects maintaining and improving these historic mills and pumps."

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for growing the economy. Picture: Jamie Honeywoo

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Archant

Deputy leader Graham Plant, cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “It’s a win-win for communities and the council.

“The first phase, focusing on tree planting and supporting our nationally important windmill heritage, also supports the council’s commitment to plant one million trees, in line with our environmental policy and Norfolk’s 25-year environment plan."

The report states the £70,000 could attract up to three times that in match funding from the community and other sources.

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Denise Brad

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

But Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, was less than impressed with the proposed scheme.

He said: "We thought the council had already committed to the planting of the one million trees.

"This feels like greenwashing and we think there would be better ways of inspiring the community than this."

