Councils in Norfolk urge people to put bins out early due to heatwave

Some people in Norfolk have been urged to take their bins out on Monday evening ahead of a Tuesday collection - Credit: ARCHANT

People living in some parts of Norfolk have been urged to put their bins out early due to scorching temperatures.

Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council confirmed in tweets today (July 18) that bin crews could head out earlier tomorrow (July 19) amid the UK heatwave.

People have been advised to put their bins out for collection on Monday evening instead.

Parts of Norfolk are under the first ever red weather warning for extreme heat while a national emergency has also been declared by the UK Health and Security Agency.

Downham Market and Norwich are expected to be the hottest places in Norfolk today with temperatures peaking at 36C in the afternoon.

People are also being urged to check on elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours during the heatwave, which is expected to last until Wednesday (July 20).