Norfolk people urged to have say on 'mega incinerator' plans

Published: 4:24 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM July 19, 2021

People in Norfolk are being urged to have their say over controversial proposals for a "mega incinerator" which could be built just over the Cambridgeshire border.

MVV Environment wants to build an incinerator on land off Algores Way in Wisbech, which would handle more than 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year.

The scheme has now gone out to its final round of public consultation before a planning application is submitted for the plant. It closes on August 13.

While meetings are being held around Wisbech, none have been arranged for west Norfolk - but people are being urged to have their say on the plans.

The project falls into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project process, so the final say on whether to allow the incinerator to go ahead will rest with the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Norfolk County Council, West Norfolk Council, Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council are identified as 'host' authorities in that process.

They will be involved in producing local impact reports, setting out evidence-based assessments of the impacts of the proposal on their communities.

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for development and regeneration. - Credit: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: "The responsibility for deciding whether to approve or refuse this application lies with the secretary of state, not with the local authorities.

"We are statutory consultees and will provide our own views direct to the consultation on this application.

"What is really important is that any members of the public, businesses, or parish councils ensure that they have their say, by providing their comments direct to Medworth CHP Ltd. Comments must be received by them by August 13."

Consultation materials can be downloaded at www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/documents and the feedback form can be completed electronically at www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/get-in-touch.

Campaigners, who have previously complained that there are no drop-in consultation events for the plan in Norfolk, say the scheme is four times the size of the proposed King's Lynn burner which was scrapped in 2004.