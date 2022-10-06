'Unusual' Anglo-Saxon treasure will go on display at Norwich Castle

A remarkable treasure which has helped shed new light on Anglo-Saxon Norfolk is to go on display to the public - along with similar discoveries.

Norfolk Museums Service raised £6,000 to buy the gold Brooke bracteate - a pendant dating to the late fifth or early sixth centuries - after it was uncovered by a metal detectorist near the south Norfolk village.

Declared treasure trove following its discovery, the museum was able to purchase the artefact so it can go on display at Norwich's Castle Museum in the future.

Museum bosses said they are delighted to have secured the item - and a similar, damaged one, found at Holme-next-the-Sea.

The damaged bracteate which was found at Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Dr Tim Pestell, curator of archaeology at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, said bracteates were a form of Scandinavian jewellery used by Germanic people who migrated to England.

He said until the discovery of a unique hoard in Binham, there had been only been single finds and no evidence from Britain that they were deliberately buried - a practice which was common in Scandinavia.

The Binham Hoard - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

When the Brooke bracteate goes on display at Norwich Castle, it will be exhibited alongside the Binham examples.

Dr Tim Pestell. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dr Pestell said the discovery of one in Brooke was unusual, as most of the others have been found in coastal areas - reflecting the Scandinavian maritime links.

The bracteate features a face and a number of rather abstract creatures.

Dr Pestell said Roman coins would have been used as reference points for the designs, but, as they were copied again and again, they took on distinctly Anglo-Saxon elements.

He said: "They almost certainly reflect the myths and religious beliefs of those people.

"And, given there is no written records which tell us about those, that sort of contemporary evidence is incredibly useful to us."

Dr Pestell said some of the money to purchase the object came from a generous bequest to the museum service by Leona Levine.

Ms Levine, who died last year aged 74, was a specialist silversmith in Norwich.

Leona Levine and brother Desmond Levine outside their London Street shop in 1993 - Credit: Archant Library

A former member of the Friends of Norwich Museums, she and her family used to run Henry Levine & Co in London Street.

Dr Pestell said: "They are just such unusual finds, which is why the museum service was so keen to obtain them to have them all together.

"I am really looking forward to when we can display these alongside the Binham hoard."