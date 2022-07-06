Silence from most Norfolk MPs over Boris Johnson's future

The majority of Norfolk and Suffolk's Conservative MPs have remained tight-lipped over their support - or otherwise - for embattled prime minister Boris Johnson.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker and Waveney MP Peter Aldous were the only ones who publicly spoke out against the Tory leader, following a string of resignations.

Mr Baker quit the role he was given in February as parliamentary private secretary to three ministers in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

One of those minister he assisted - housing minister Stuart Andrew - was among those who handed in their resignations on a tumultuous day in parliament, following Tuesday's exits of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, who has previously been critical of Mr Johnson's, said he should step aside in the "next two to three days", following the resignations of key cabinet members and ministers.

"I acknowledge and respect the prime minister's work in addressing the major problems such as Brexit, the Ukraine crisis and Covid, but we can't keep going on having these serious, major distractions every two to three weeks.

"I do hope, and I say this with sadness, that the prime minister takes stock of what Mr Sunak and what Mr Javid have said and steps aside in the next two to three days."

Meanwhile, Richard Bacon, South Norfolk MP, speaking on Channel Four News on Tuesday night, said he backed the prime minister.

He said: "I think he will carry on. The way you carry on is by carrying on and that is what he will do.

"I think he has done a good job as prime minister in extraordinarily difficult circumstances and he has my support."

The rest of Norfolk's MPs have been less forthcoming. The EDP has contacted all of them and none of them responded.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss - Credit: Chris Bishop

Foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss reportedly still supports her Conservative leader, according to national reports citing 'sources'.

But, unlike on five previous occasions when Mr Johnson was facing pressure, she has not publicly tweeted that she supports him.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis is also said to still be backing Mr Johnson, but his only public statement was a tweet saying Nadhim Zahawi was a "great appointment" to succeed Rishi Sunak as chancellor.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew, North West Norfolk MP James Wild and Norwich North MP Chloe Smith have made no public statements.

George Freeman, Mid Norfolk MP, tweeted that he was sorry to see Mr Snack leave, but said Nadhim Zahawi had "all the makings of a great chancellor".