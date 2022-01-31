Norfolk MP: Trust in government 'shot to smithereens' after Sue Gray report

The findings of the Sue Gray 'partygate' report - and its criticism of 'failures of leadership and judgement' in Downing Street - mean trust in the government has been 'shot to smithereens', a Norfolk MP has said.

The report produced by senior civil servant Ms Gray catalogued a series of “failures of leadership and judgment” within Number 10 and the Cabinet Office while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

But she was unable to provide meaningful findings because the police are now investigating at least 12 gatherings linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Clive Lewis, Norwich South Labour MP, said: "The key finding is the lack of leadership.

"The report doesn't use the word dishonest, but I think the British public and people in my constituency will be able to work out for themselves what this heavily limited report is saying.

"There's a major difference between what Boris Johnson has said and the contents of this report.

"Did he mislead the British public? They will be able to draw their own conclusions.

"Many of us had a bit of extra drink during lockdown, but we did it within the rules."

Ms Gray’s limited report listed 16 events she examined as part of her inquiry, but she said only four of those were not now being investigated by the police.

Mr Lewis said: "That's an extremely important point, because the pandemic is not over.

"This virus is alive and well. We do not know if or when there will be another more contagious variant.

"And this government's ability to be able to make the calls, based on science, are shot to smithereens.

"People will have little confidence that this administration and this government can make those decisions and be listened to, given they have been shown to be hypocrites."

Mr Lewis was not confident the Met Police investigation would necessarily bring Mr Johnson's time as prime minister to an end.

He said: "The longer this goes on, the more the anger may ebb away as other issues come to the fore.

There may yet be heads that roll. Unless he's committed a crime, it may not be his.

"But this really is about Boris Johnson's premiership and I think it will be up to his party as to what happens next."

In his statement in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon Mr Johnson said he “accepts Sue Gray’s general findings in full” and “above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now”.