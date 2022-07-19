You are invited... to Mousehold? Weddings could come to historic heath

Norwich had the fastest rate of CO2 cut of any area in Norfolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

With its sweeping panoramic views of the city Mousehold Heath has always been a popular spot for courting couples.

But it could soon become a wedding venue too.

A proposed overhaul of the marriage licensing laws, would allow ceremonies to be held almost anywhere.

The Law Commission has recommended the biggest shake-up of the rules since the 19th century, allowing weddings to take place anywhere “safe and dignified”.

Current rules mean ceremonies generally have to take place in a registered building, such as a place of worship.

The recommendations would permit marriages on beaches and back gardens, among other locations.

The proposals build on changes brought in during the Covid pandemic, which allowed for open-air weddings.

Ministers said in March that those changes would become permanent and asked the Law Commission to look into the issue.

Professor Nick Hopkins, the family law commissioner at the organisation, said: “The current law on weddings is not working for many couples.

"Needless restrictions and outdated regulations mean that thousands each year are denied having a wedding that is meaningful to them.

“Our reforms for government are designed to protect the established practices and dignity of weddings, while offering couples more choice on where and how they marry.

“There is widespread precedent for our reforms around the world.

"By giving couples more control over their weddings and ensuring greater parity for all beliefs, the law can support those who want to get married, rather than putting unnecessary barriers in the way.”

The current system means some couples have two ceremonies – one to comply with the law and another to reflect their beliefs.

Restrictions were described as being for historical, rather than current policy reasons, and fail to meet the needs of the diverse society that makes up the country.

Religious weddings are further divided by the law into different types: Anglican, Jewish, Quaker, and any other religious group.

The commission said: "The result is a law that is inconsistent and complicated, inefficient, unfair, and needlessly restrictive."

Norfolk County Council, which registers marriages and owns several wedding venues, has been contacted for comment.





Five other local places where you might be able to tie the knot

Cromer Beach

A popular destination for generations and still offers the same great sandy beaches that first attracted the Victorians to the region.

Whitlingham Country Park

For nature lovers, the 38-acre reserve offers fantastic views of the Broads.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Dinosaurs aren't just for kids and with 25 themed attractions across 85 acres, it could be the ideal spot for any palaeontologist.

Pleasurewood Hills

If the thrill of theme parks are your idea of a perfect day this spot across the border in Suffolk could be perfect.

Boating off the coast

For those with a more nautical inclination, a boat off the coast with a view of the Norfolk coastline could be the option for you.