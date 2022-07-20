Controversial blueprint for transport in Norfolk gets green light

Critics say Norfolk County Council's Local Transport Plan focuses too much on building roads - Credit: Denise Bradley

A blueprint for future Norfolk transport schemes up to 2036 has been agreed by councillors.

But Norfolk County Council's Local Transport Plan has been criticised by opposition councillors, who claim it lacks ambition and has too much focus on building roads.

The plan outlines schemes to improve highways and encourage walking, cycling, bus and rail use.

It also includes major projects like the Norwich Western Link, Long Stratton bypass and Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing.

At a meeting of the full council at County Hall on Tuesday (July 19), Green councillors tabled two amendments, one calling for the Western Link to be removed from the plan and another calling for more focus on buses.

Both those amendments were lost, so the original plan - and an associated implementation plan, were approved.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats also criticised the plan, but Graham Plant, Conservative deputy leader, said: "The roads we are talking about building are necessary to get get about and to grow this county as well."

The plan could yet become embroiled in a High Court legal challenge.

The law firm, Leigh Day, has written to County Hall warning Andrew Boswell, former Green county and city councillor, is on the brink of seeking a judicial review over the Local Transport Plan.