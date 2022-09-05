Libraries preparing for winter surge of people using them to keep warm

Norfolk's libraries could be set for an influx of people looking to keep warm this winter - Credit: James Bass

Libraries in Norfolk are preparing for a surge of visitors this winter, amid anticipation people struggling to heat their homes will use them to keep warm.

Bosses at Norfolk County Council had already announced thousands of packages containing hot water bottles and scarves will be distributed via Norfolk libraries to keep vulnerable people warm amid the cost of living crisis.

Council leaders have said they will soon reveal further details of what further measures it intends to take to help people struggling amid rising energy bills.

But they have, in response to a question from Liberal Democrat county councillor Lucy Shires, said they are ready to welcome people to the council's 47 libraries this winter.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Lucy Shires - Credit: Archant

At a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (September 5), Miss Shires asked if libraries would be used as "warm hubs" this winter.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "I agree that libraries can offer a warm place for people to meet, learn, read, get support and many other things; the service will continue to be ‘Warm and Welcome’.

"We have already extended the opening hours for libraries by putting in place Open Library technology that enables library users to access the building for longer periods of time, including evenings, weekends and when not staffed.

"We, of course, welcome any residents into libraries during the colder winter period.

"As well as offering warm spaces, we are extending our provision of hot drinks and provide bags of essential items ‘to go’."

Liberal Democrat group leader Brian Watkins has called for the county council to set up a cost of living summit involving the public, charities and other organisations to come up with ways to support people in need.

He asked the county council what provision there was in the County Hall budget for increased energy costs and the pay award for council staff.

He was unimpressed by the answer given by Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, who said savings and one-off reserves would be used to cover those costs in the short-term.

Mr Watkins said a more detailed explanation was needed, but Mr Jamieson said the impact on energy costs would not be clear until new prime minister Liz Truss has outlined how she intends to tackle the issue.