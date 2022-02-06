Call for 'lane rental' scheme to speed up Norfolk roadworks

Frustrated drivers could see roadworks in Norfolk completed more quickly - if council bosses introduce a new scheme to charge utilities companies while they work on public roads.

London and Kent both run lane rental schemes, through which companies which close a road or lane are charged a daily rate while they do the work.

The idea is it serves as a financial incentive for companies to get work completed more rapidly, to avoid having to pay so much.

The rate charged depends on whereabouts the work is done and charges can be avoided by working outside of peak times or during school holidays.

Money raised covers the costs of the scheme and for other projects to improve traffic flow and reduce disruption.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Dan Roper. - Credit: Dan Roper

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Hevingham and Spixworth asked Norfolk County Council if it was looking to introduce such a lane rental scheme to "prevent utility companies outstaying their welcome with unnecessary traffic lights".

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, the Conservative-controlled county county council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said the authority was not planning to introduce a lane rental scheme yet - but was keeping the position under review and monitoring how the Kent and London schemes fare.

Mr Wilby said: "The council already issues fines on utility companies where they have taken too long to complete their street works. These fines are based on the number of extra days those works took to complete.

"A lane rental scheme allows a highway authority to charge all works promoters, including those undertaken by the highway authority, for the use of the highway on a small part of their road network.

"These daily fees are based on the number of days taken to complete the work with the income collected used to operate the lane rental scheme.

"Only London and Kent County Council currently operate lane rental schemes. Norfolk, along with other regional highway authorities are keeping the position under review to help us consider if a lane rental scheme would be beneficial."

In 2018/2019 Norfolk County Council received £723,300 in fines because roadworks overran.