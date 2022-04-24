'It's not going away' - Councillors launch hunger campaign for Norfolk families

Opposition councillors walked out of a meeting on April 11 at County Hall, in objection to the county council's decision not to extend free school meals over the Easter holiday. Food was then delivered to food banks in need. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Councillors who walked out of a meeting in protest of being refused a debate about axing free school meal vouchers have now launched a campaign to help struggling families.

The move comes after the vouchers were scrapped for Norfolk children over the holiday period.

Conservative-run Norfolk County Council (NCC) has provided free school meal vouchers for thousands of children during every holiday since Christmas 2020, but decided not to continue funding the scheme over the Easter holidays.

At a meeting at County Hall on April 11, the Labour group had called for a debate on the authority's move. But after it was rejected, all opposition councillors walked out.

NCC decided not to continue funding the free school meal voucher scheme over the Easter holidays. - Credit: PA

Now, in the face of what they say are "repeated attempts to prevent debate," the county's Labour councillors have launched an 'End Holiday Hunger in Norfolk' campaign to ensure families entitled to free school meals "aren't left high and dry" during the May half term and summer holidays.

Emma Corlett, deputy leader of the Labour group, said there is a "practical and moral imperative" over the issue that could not wait.

Councillor Emma Corlett - Credit: Archant

She said: "Whatever the causes and solutions in the longer term children can’t wait a week or a month for a meal."

The county council had said the government funding allocation for free school meals ended and £6.7m given through the government's hardship fund had to be spent more widely, with details as to how that would work to be revealed in due course.

The authority had suggested families send their children on the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme of activities - in which free lunch is provided for those who receive free school meals in term-time - or that they contact the Norfolk Assistance Scheme.

Explaining the decision earlier this month, Andrew Proctor, leader of NCC, said detailed government criteria shows that they "must reach out to that wider element of society".

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

But Ms Corlett said alternative activities over Easter "were inaccessible or unsuitable" for most of Norfolk’s children and young people.

She added: "The Norfolk Assistance Scheme simply didn’t have capacity to help the many, many families in greatest need.

"School meal vouchers are quick and easy to administer direct to families through schools – they are predictable, require little bureaucracy, they are immediate and families keep their dignity.

"There is a need to broaden opportunities to take part in activities during the school holidays, but that should not be the only way that children are able to access food.

"We can and should provide both, giving families the choice and dignity they deserve."

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour's lead for children and young people, said they have been hearing stories of "desperation" and have taken up the campaign to highlight the issue across Norfolk and show families "somebody is listening and trying to help".

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour county councillor. - Credit: Labour Party

"The next crisis point is half term at the end of May that includes the Jubilee weekend", he added.

"It would be a travesty of that celebration if there are children short of food in Norfolk, home of Sandringham - 'the much loved country retreat of Her Majesty The Queen’.

‘We can’t solve the problem, but we have to do all we can to help those struggling to feed their families during the school holidays in place of the provision that county hall Conservatives have taken from them."

Ms Corlett said: "This is not going away and it is up to county hall Conservatives to use their power to feed Norfolk’s hungry children.

"There cannot be anything more important on their agenda."

A Crowdfunder page has been set up for the cause, with any money raised initially going towards helping to buy food vouchers for families during the Jubilee half term and then during the summer.

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/end-holiday-hunger-in-norfolk

NCC also offers support for families in financial hardship through the Norfolk Assistance Scheme, asking for anyone struggling to apply to the scheme via www.norfolk.gov.uk/NAS or by calling 0344 800 8020.