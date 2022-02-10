Firefighter who joined age 16 becomes Norfolk's new fire chief

A firefighter who began his career at the age of 16 has risen to the top job in Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Tim Edwards has been promoted from his role as assistant chief fire officer to interim chief fire officer.

That comes after Stuart Ruff, who had been chief fire officer since March 2019, announced his retirement.

Stuart Ruff, who has retired as Norfolk's chief fire officer. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mr Edwards joined the fire service in 1988 at the age of 16 and served on various watches as an operational firefighter before rising up the ranks.

Mr Edwards said: “I am privileged to be leading the organisation through the next few months, in what will be a challenging but significant chapter for our service.

“Having started my career here in Norfolk, it is an honour to be appointed to this role.

"I am committed to the safety of Norfolk and its people and looking forward to continuing to work with our fantastic teams across Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, our partners and colleagues at Norfolk County Council.”

Scott Norman, the service’s other assistant chief fire officer, has become interim deputy chief fire officer for the next six months.

Mr Ruff said it had been an "honour and privilege" to be chief fire officer.

Mr Edwards's interim post will be for the next six months, during which time a permanent appointment will be made.