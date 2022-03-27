OPINION: Foster carers face 'saddest chapter' due to council fee changes

Foster carers in Norfolk have been angered by controversial proposals to change the allowances given to foster carers for providing loving homes to vulnerable children.

Norfolk County Council says it will make fees fairer and more equitable and the county's foster carers will get among the highest allowances in the country.

But foster carers say many will lose out on hundreds of pounds - and that will impact on their ability to provide homes to youngsters in need.

The council's cabinet has been asked by a cross-party committee to look again, but here a foster family gives their view on what the changes would mean to them.

They have asked for anonymity because they are concerned at the council's reaction to them speaking out:

Life as a foster carer...

The day doesn’t start with an alarm, it begins with comforting the screams of a nightmare reliving the fear of the past, or cleaning the poo from walls we’d painted their favourite colour; because that is the only thing that they can control in a life that has known chaos.

We’ve looked after more than 25 children from birth to teenage over the last 10 years, all have brought with them daily joys and challenges.

With every new challenge we’ve grown together as a family, undertaking training, finding professionals to help, researching, reading, how can we do better, how can we provide what that child needs.

The hardest part of our life as foster carers has always been not the daily coping with what the children throw at us but when it’s time for them to go.

Being part of building new families through adoption is a privilege, helping desperate couples become parents, but saying goodbye to our much-loved little ones in the process is the most bittersweet part of fostering.

That’s the part that which has taken the biggest toll on our resilient birth children.

Our day could be filled with attending reviews or health assessments, CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) therapy, support meetings with our own social worker, answering emails requesting information from various professionals, booking appointments for the children, making sure it fits in with their clubs and lessons.

All part of repairing the trauma and working towards helping the children to function as the adults they have the potential to become.

We have no time or thought for friends, hobbies, self-care, or additional work.

After school we take the children to family time, ensuring relationships with birth families are maintained but in a safe environment for all, away from difficulties that initially brought them through our door.

The 10 years have flown by, no thoughts of changing career, and then we were presented with a consultation by children’s services and suddenly our future as carers looks bleak.

As all good sales pitches it was light on detail and big on headlines which included “in the interest of fairness”, “no one would lose out”, “an investment of £700,000”, carers have been belittled and mistruths have been told, trust and working relationships with senior leadership has gone.

Foster carers aren’t motivated by money, there are easier ways to earn a living; but providing everything a child needs to repair from adverse childhood events is an investment in the future and the fact is children are going to lose out on life’s essentials.

Care experienced adults are 10 times more likely to go to prison than their peers, 66pc more likely to have their own children become looked after, stopping cycles of abuse takes more than a spare room.

Healing from childhood trauma needs experienced, well trained, committed carers willing to step up to whatever the children need on a daily basis.

The fallout from the changes to funding for children has started already.

We will not tolerate the children in our care being labelled as standard, enhanced or complex with a fluctuating price put on their heads.

Carers are fleeing the sinking ship and leaving for independent agencies which will cost the council significantly more money and even worse, carers are resigning altogether.

After the betrayals of trust came the resignation of the well-respected fostering advisory partnership, carers will no longer buddy new carers, write and provide training or act as ambassadors, all of which was previously provided by good will.

After years of turmoil and special measures for children’s services this really is the saddest chapter for Norfolk’s most vulnerable children.



