Foster carers question council's claim over fees changes

More foster carers have criticised proposals which would change how much Norfolk County Council pays them in fees to look after vulnerable children.

They have taken issue with a claim by John Fisher, the council's cabinet member for children's services, that the majority of carers will benefit from the changes.

The authority has stood by that statement, but was not able to provide the figures to support it.

The council's Conservative controlled cabinet is next month due to discuss changes to allowances, claiming they would make the fee payments fairer.

Currently, foster carers are paid allowances according to their accreditation level. But the council wants to switch to payments based on a needs assessment score given to young people.

Carers have criticised that, with particular concern that those accredited at 'level five' - who foster children assessed as having standard needs - will receive £100 a week less.

They say scoring children's needs is subjective and that foster carers who nurture children whose needs are then reassessed as less complex will effectively be penalised financially for having nurtured them.

A number of foster carers said they believed 82pc of foster carers are accredited at level five - and are the most likely to lose out.

One, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "We are baffled where Mr Fisher has got his 'many carers' from.

"We are in a group of over 160 households who are against the consultation and even members of this group who will initially benefit from the proposals are against them, as they will mean that children in general will be disadvantaged by the instability this subjective six monthly reassessment will bring to placements."

Another said: "I will lose approximately £1,200 a month, that’s a shocking amount of money to lose, especially with inflation rising.

"It will have a devastating impact, I will have to seek different employment as well as fostering."

The EDP asked the council for a breakdown of how many foster carers are currently in each accreditation level and how many it anticipates will get more money and how many will get less.

But the council said it was not able to provide that information - as it would depend on the assessments of children and future decisions by foster carers.

The council said: "The proposed changes are not based on current accreditation levels but the needs of the child and the numbers in placement.

"This means carers at any level can see an increase in payments as a result of these changes, if they care for children with the greatest needs.

"Whilst we have a high proportion of foster carers on level five accreditation, many of them are caring for children with significant additional needs or are caring for more than one child.

"Those carers would either maintain their current payments, or receive an increase in payments as part of this proposal.

"Other level five carers will also have the choice to take on additional children or children with greater needs, which would also lead to an increase in payments."

Other foster carers raised concerns over what happens when a child's needs are reassessed as less complex, after foster carers devote time and love on making that happen.

One, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "If a child is given a higher category than standard and over time and lots of hard work, especially from the carer, they improve, they will be moved down the categories and then pay is decreased."

The council insisted that would not automatically be the case.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst carers provide excellent care to children supporting them to achieve positive outcomes and find stability in family based care, this does not mean their assessed needs will reduce.

"As children grow, needs often increase and are not linked to the stability of the placement or the outcomes that children are achieving."

Labour county councillor Mike Smith-Clare, his party's spokesperson for children and young people, said it was "embarrassing" the council had not provided figures to back up the assertion the majority of foster carers would be better off.

He said: "Talking to a whole range of foster carers who have spent up to 30 years looking after children, they will not be better off at a time when families across the board are being hit with cost of living increases."