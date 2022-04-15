Parents condemn County Hall for slashing food vouchers

County Hall criticised for cutting free school meal vouchers by parents of children with special educational needs - Credit: Supplied

Parents of children with special needs have condemned County Hall for taking away Easter food vouchers.

Norfolk County Council has come under fire for cutting free school meal vouchers over school breaks.

Instead, the authority suggested families send their children on the council's 'Big Norfolk Holiday Fun' (BNHF) programme of activities - in which free lunch is provided for those who receive free school meals in term-time.

However, parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have said their child would be unable to cope and fuel bills could be higher than the price of a meal.

Norfolk County Council has stressed there is help available.

Single-mum Teresa Bell said he daughter, Rhiannon, five, is severely sight-impaired and the holiday clubs would not be appropriate.





Teresa Bell and Rhiannon, who have criticised the county council's decision to cut free school meal vouchers - Credit: Supplied

"To replace the vouchers with a holiday club might work for some people but for us, it won't.

"There would be no familiar voice to look out for, no one to make sure it was safe and lots of excitable children.

"I may as well wait outside to take her to the hospital.

"She can't be wrapped up in cotton wool but I can't send her to a place where I know it would be problematic."

The 29-year-old mum from Alpington, near Poringland, said she also wanted to spend time with her daughter over the holiday and not have to send her off just so she can eat.

She also raised fears over the cost of fuel and travel, which outweigh the help provided by a free meal.

Ms Bell was one of around a dozen parents to raise concerns about the cutting of free school meal vouchers.

Another parent, who asked not to be named, said her autistic son's diet was restricted, so he would be unable to eat the food provided.

She added: "The vouchers really helped last year and that was before all the price increases, now they are essential."

Mel Rossi, from Sprowston, said her nine-year-old son has ADHB with autism and would be unable to cope at a holiday club.

She said: “He struggles with school-based anxiety and doesn’t like too much noise and is not keen on sports whereas his older sister is the opposite so we found it very difficult to cater for both with the clubs on offer."

A county council spokesman said the BNHF scheme was not intended to replace school meal vouchers and has existed for some time.

He said all providers are required to confirm their activities are inclusive.

The council also offers support for families in need through the Norfolk Assistance Scheme, asking for anyone struggling to apply to the scheme via www.norfolk.gov.uk/NAS or by calling 0344 800 8020.

The issue recently saw all opposition parties walk out of a meeting at County Hall in protest.