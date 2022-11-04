Fears over flooding prompts warnings over ditches and drains

Fears over flooding this winter has prompted an urgent plea for people to clear blocked ditches and drains to prevent devastating consequences.

Experts on a specially created taskforce hope to prevent a repeat of the flooding of two Christmases ago, when torrential rain forced families in parts of Norfolk to evacuate their homes.

Members of the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance say keeping even the smallest watercourses clear of leaves, branches, rubble and litter will help protect homes and keep businesses safe.

They warn a build-up of flood water with nowhere to drain can quickly turn a minor incident into a disaster for the home.

But they say by checking the drains and ditches on their own property, people can help stop that happening.

Under UK law, landowners have a responsibility to keep watercourses on their property clear, even if only a few feet of the ditch pass through their property.

Former British Army head Lord Dannatt, chair of the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, said: “It’s easy to put flooding into the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ box, and not think about it until the waters start rising, but the most effective steps to protect your home and yourself are taken much earlier.

"A quick check of your drains and watercourses, making sure water flows freely, can take just minutes but can save you hundreds of thousands of pounds in damages by giving water somewhere to drain to other than into the home."

Lord Dannatt said the Alliance had worked to put in new channels and new practices to try to stop flooding.

But he said: "To make the country truly resilient, we need everyone to play their part and think about how they can protect themselves and their homes this winter.”

In December 2020, heavy rain and flash flooding left many parts of Norfolk underwater, forcing people from their homes. Long Stratton was particularly badly hit.

For drains in public places and along Norfolk’s highways, the county council’s highways team work to clear them and keep roads open. Blocked or broken drains can be reported at www.norfolk.gov.uk/flooding