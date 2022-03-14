Consultants could be paid £20k to consider council's use of weedkiller

Consultants are likely to be brought in to help Norfolk County Council decide what to do about using weedkiller on the county's verges. - Credit: Antony Kelly.

Consultants could be paid up to £20,000 to help councillors decide whether to cut use of a weedkiller sprayed on roadside verges, over health fears.

A number of councils have banned use of glyphosate-based weedkillers because of concerns over their impact on human health.

In 2015, the World Health Organisation said they 'probably' caused cancer, although several other organisations did not come to the same conclusion.

Two years ago, chemical firm Bayer paid £8.8bn to settle cancer claims linked to its glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller.

But the company says research confirms they can be used safely and do not cause cancer. Their use remains lawful in the UK.

Norfolk County Council decided last November it needed to develop a policy over glyphosate-based weedkillers - used on roadside verges and on the authority's farms estate.

Barry Stone, Conservative chairman of the council's infrastructure and development committee said at that meeting the move to come up with a policy had been "widely welcomed".

A working group, including representatives from the council's County Farms estate, highways, environment and children's services departments, has been considering what the council's overarching policy on glyphosate use should be - although the emphasis is on minimising use, rather than an outright ban.

At a meeting of the infrastructure and development select committee on Tuesday (March 15), councillors will be asked to agree to bring in consultants to help forge the policy.

That is because officers acknowledge they don’t have "all the necessary breadth of knowledge or expertise in glyphosate".

Councillors will be asked to agree to tender for experts, with up to £20,000 available to pay them for up to 40 days of work.

More than 800 people have signed a petition calling for the county council to stop its use of glyphosate-based pesticides.

There have also been calls for other councils to ban the use of it, including at Breckland District Council.

In 2017, Norwich City Council asked its contractor Norse to look at potential alternatives to using glyphosate-based weedkillers.

A trial was conducted in Earlham Cemetery, with vinegar among substances tested. Vinegar was not found to be effective against long-rooted weeds.