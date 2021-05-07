Published: 8:57 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 9:01 PM May 7, 2021

There were few surprises in Breckland’s 12 Norfolk County Council battlegrounds as election results poured in on Friday - no seats changed hands.

While Labour were hoping for gains in Dereham South and Thetford East, both remained Conservative.

Phillip Duigan, pictured one week before election day. - Credit: Noah Vickers



Victorious Conservative incumbent Phillip Duigan said: “I’m very glad the people of Dereham South have put their confidence in me again, and obviously I’ve got to return that confidence.”

Asked what factors contributed to his victory, Mr Duigan said that the lack of face-to-face canvassing may have meant that people were voting on the basis of “past reputations”.

Counting at Dereham Leisure Centre on Friday - Credit: Breckland District Council

He also pointed to national reasons.

“I think you could say that the Conservatives have had a little bit of a vaccine boost, I think that’s fair to say,” said Mr Duigan.

“Most people have thought there are rather more important issues in the world to deal with today than what curtains the prime minister’s girlfriend wants,” he added.

Harry Clarke, pictured one week before election day. - Credit: Noah Vickres

In a message to his supporters, defeated Labour challenger Harry Clarke said: “I got more votes than when I last stood in this seat [in 2017], but I’m sorry I won’t be representing you as your county councillor for Dereham South.

“I missed out by 155 votes and halved the sitting councillor’s majority - not bad, as I was shielding,” he added.

Town and district councillor Jane James was elected to represent Thetford East in County Hall, increasing the seat's Conservative majority. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

In Thetford East, Conservative town and district councillor Jane James was elected to fill the shoes of retired Roy Brame.

“It was nerve-racking, but it’s really exciting, and it’s such an honour and a privilege that people trust me to represent them,” said Ms James.

Looking at results across the country, Ms James said: “There seems to be quite a sea-change out there, and there’ve been some really fantastic results for the Conservative party, which is wonderful.

"It demonstrates that there is faith in how the pandemic has been handled - I don’t think it’s a job that any of us would have wanted to have, but well done, and let’s keep moving forward,” she added.

Councillor Terry Jermy increased his majority in Thetford West. - Credit: Archant



Re-elected Labour councillor for Thetford West, Terry Jermy, said: “I’m very pleased - the first two times I stood for Norfolk County Council, I lost - the second time, rather notoriously, losing by one vote, in 2013.

Mr Jermy said winning nearly 57% of the vote was “really encouraging, and quite humbling actually, because it’s not been a terribly good day for the Labour party.”

The results in Breckland were as follows:



ATTLEBOROUGH. Conservative hold.

James Bremner (LAB) 559

Rhodri Oliver (CON) 1,597

Ian Speller (LD) 462

Majority: 1,038

Turnout: 26.38%

DEREHAM NORTH. Conservative hold.

Brendon Bernard (LD) 199

Georgina Bunting (LAB) 618

William Richmond (CON) 1,409

Majority: 791

Turnout: 27.30%

DEREHAM SOUTH. Conservative hold.

Harry Clarke (LAB) 997

Phillip Duigan (CON) 1,152

Jenny Pitchford (LD) 148

Majority: 155

Turnout: 25.84%

ELMHAM AND MATTISHALL. Conservative hold.

Bill Borrett (CON) 2,037

Mark Foley (LD) 332

Tara Harris (LAB) 395

Philip Morton (G) 410

Majority: 1,627

Turnout: 33.88%

GUILTCROSS. Conservative hold.

Stephen Askew (CON) 1,987

Michael Brindle (LAB) 601

Beverly Bulmer (LD) 401

Majority: 1,386

Turnout: 33.71%

NECTON AND LAUNDITCH. Conservative hold.

Jane Keidan-Cooper (G) 452

Mark Kiddle-Morris (CON) 2,099

Joseph Sisto (LAB) 569

Matthew Weatherill (LD) 195

Majority: 1,530

Turnout: 37.33%

SWAFFHAM. Conservative hold.

Paul Auber (LD) 147

Peter Bate (G) 233

Ed Colman (CON) 1,766

John Zielinski (LAB) 428

Majority: 1,338

Turnout: 29.63%

THE BRECKS. Conservative hold.

Fabian Eagle (CON) 2,172

Evie-May Ellis (LD) 170

Anne Rix (G) 291

Stuart Terry (LAB) 415

Majority: 1,757

Turnout: 32.83%

THETFORD EAST. Conservative hold.

Jamie Cash (LD) 114

Denis Crawford (UKIP) 105

Susan Dowling (LAB) 684

Jane James (CON) 967

Majority: 283

Turnout: 24.2%



THETFORD WEST. Labour hold.

Martin Callam (LD) 101

Terry Jermy (LAB) 1,204

Barbara Tullett (CON) 720

Philip Wagstaff (I) 91

Majority: 484

Turnout: 22.18%



WATTON. Conservative hold.

Timothy Birt (G) 380

Claire Bowes (CON) 1,685

James Minto (LD) 154

Keith Prince (LAB) 327

Majority: 1,305

Turnout: 26.07%



YARE AND ALL SAINTS. Conservative hold.

Ulrike Behrendt (LD) 150

Ann Bowyer (G) 310

Edward Connolly (CON) 1,724

Paul Siegert (LAB) 370

Maj: 1,354

Turnout: 31.75%

Overall turnout in Breckland was 29.24%