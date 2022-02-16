News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£2m for Norfolk domestic abuse victims

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:10 PM February 16, 2022
Many women victims of domestic and sexual abuse during lockdown said the problem became far worse as

Millions awarded to Norfolk councils to support domestic abuse victims - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Domestic abuse victims in Norfolk will receive millions in extra support, the government has announced.

Councils across the region have been awarded the cash as part of a £125m drive to make sure authorities can provide refuges and shelters to victims and their children.

Support can include services like healthcare, involvement of social workers and assistance with benefits.

Norfolk County Council has been awarded £1,811,177, while district, city and borough councils will get a share of £228,096. On average, Norfolk's second-tier authorities will get around £32,580. The breakdown is as follows:

  • South Norfolk £33,363
  • Broadland £33,104
  • King's Lynn and West Norfolk £32,891
  • Norwich £32,706
  • Great Yarmouth £32,392
  • North Norfolk £32,164
  • Breckland £31,476

The government said the funds can also be used for interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and that other specialist services will also be funded and made available so that anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

The funding will be issued as an un-ringfenced grant to local councils who will then be responsible for making decisions on how the cash is spent to benefit those in need.

Rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes MP said: "This funding will give victims of domestic abuse and their children across the country the practical and emotional support to recover and rebuild their lives from this terrible crime.

"Through the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, the government has transformed the response to domestic abuse, helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported."

This week the government launched a consultation on housing rules, with the aim of giving victims more choice on where there rebuild their lives.

