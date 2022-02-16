£2m for Norfolk domestic abuse victims

Domestic abuse victims in Norfolk will receive millions in extra support, the government has announced.

Councils across the region have been awarded the cash as part of a £125m drive to make sure authorities can provide refuges and shelters to victims and their children.

Support can include services like healthcare, involvement of social workers and assistance with benefits.

Norfolk County Council has been awarded £1,811,177, while district, city and borough councils will get a share of £228,096. On average, Norfolk's second-tier authorities will get around £32,580. The breakdown is as follows:

South Norfolk £33,363

Broadland £33,104

King's Lynn and West Norfolk £32,891

Norwich £32,706

Great Yarmouth £32,392

North Norfolk £32,164

Breckland £31,476

The government said the funds can also be used for interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and that other specialist services will also be funded and made available so that anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

The funding will be issued as an un-ringfenced grant to local councils who will then be responsible for making decisions on how the cash is spent to benefit those in need.

Rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes MP said: "This funding will give victims of domestic abuse and their children across the country the practical and emotional support to recover and rebuild their lives from this terrible crime.

"Through the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, the government has transformed the response to domestic abuse, helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported."

This week the government launched a consultation on housing rules, with the aim of giving victims more choice on where there rebuild their lives.