Deaths at Norfolk hospital could trigger owner prosecution law change

Joanna Bailey and Ben King were among three patients who died while in the care of Cawston Park.

The deaths of three vulnerable people at a private Norfolk hospital could trigger a change in the law which would mean owners of care facilities could face prosecution.

Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, who all had learning disabilities, died within just over two years of each other while patients at Cawston Park hospital, near Aylsham.

Ben King, died at Cawston Park Hospital on July 29 2020. An inquest into his death made a number of criticisms of the care he received.

A serious case review into their deaths, commissioned by Norfolk Safeguarding Adults’ Board (NSAB), found major failures of governance, commissioning, oversight, planning for individuals and professional practice.

Cawston Park Hospital

Jeesal Akman Care Corporation, which ran the hospital until it shut in May last year, apologised, saying their care was "far below the standards we would have expected".

One year after that report, members of the Norfolk Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday (September 8) discussed progress since.

And councillors heard the case could trigger a change in the law.

Heather Roach, independent chair of NSAB, said the case had fed into a review of the legal position of private companies launched by the Law Commission.

Heather Roach, independent chair of NSAB

The commission's criminal law team is looking at neglect and ill-treatment of vulnerable people as part of a wider review of corporate criminal liability - and that could, if the government decides to introduce legislation, create an offence of failure to prevent neglect or ill-treatment.

Ms Roach said: "It is an incredible shift and move forward that we have got into dialogue over potential changes to the law and regulations."

The committee also heard how the Care Quality Commission has also changed its approach to registering new hospitals providing assessment and treatment for people with learning disabilities and/or autism after what happened at Cawston Park.

Ms Roach said that had led to 50 applications being withdrawn, 11 being refused and a further eight are in the process of being refused.

Liberal Democrat councillor Lucy Shires highlighted the poor standards of care providers in Norfolk, where only 70.9pc of care providers are rated good or outstanding - well below the national average of 83.7pc.

Lucy Shires, Liberal Democrat councillors

She asked for an assurance that there could not be a repeat of what happened at Cawston Park.

Ms Roach said she could not say it would never happen again, but that what happened at Cawston Park meant so much more, including better quality monitoring, was now in place to prevent it.