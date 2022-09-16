News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More support for parents who have had their children taken away

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:56 AM September 16, 2022
Norfolk County Council is looking to support parents who have had their children taken away - Credit: Archant

More support could be offered to parents who have had their children taken away, under plans being considered by County Hall.

Norfolk County Council is hoping the new service will help vulnerable mothers and fathers who have been through court proceedings leading to their child being placed in care.

The authority is looking for someone run the service, with a contract worth around £1.2m available.

The council said: "There are numerous, complex reasons that can lead to a family experiencing the removal of a child/children and we want to see fewer children coming in to care with fewer parents experiencing the loss associated with children being removed.

"The service will need to be committed to supporting vulnerable parents to overcome persistent and enduring challenges, using approaches and techniques that will help them make the incremental changes that lead to significant progress over time."

The council is expecting the greatest level of need will be in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth but has said support needs to be accessible to those in rural areas.

Norfolk

