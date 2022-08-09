Council's warning ahead of latest heatwave set to hit region

Many fire services declared a major incident due to widespread wildfires in the last heatwave - Credit: Nick Butcher

With another heatwave imminent and temperatures set to exceed 30C this weekend, Norfolk County Council have issued advice on how to prevent further wildfires.

Norfolk and Waveney saw the devastating impact of extreme heat and wildfires earlier this summer, with 20 homes destroyed, countryside and valuable crops decimated, and much-loved natural landscapes and wildlife harmed.

Now, Norfolk County Council have released guidelines urging people to be wary of how their behaviour could be unintentionally cause fires, including:

Don’t drop cigarettes or any burning item onto dry ground

Ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished even when smoking outside. Don’t throw them from car windows where they may land on dry ground or grass by the roadside

Don’t leave glass products behind when enjoying time outside. Direct sunlight through glass can cause fire risk

Don’t use barbecues in fields, open grassland, parks and forests, especially during periods of hot, dry weather

"In the event of any fire, or if you witness a smouldering fire, please do not hesitate to call 999."



