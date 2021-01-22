News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nearly 4pc council tax rise for Norfolk as County Hall budget unveiled

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:28 PM January 22, 2021   
Norfolk County Council is to ask the public what they think of an increase in their share of council

Band D properties will pay more than £50 a year extra to the county council if the budget is approved. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

People in Norfolk face a rise of just under 4pc in council tax they pay the county council, after the authority unveiled a budget including £41m of cuts and savings.

Norfolk County Council says the budget, in "extremely challenging times", includes investment to help Norfolk's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Conservative controlled Norfolk County Council has unveiled its budget for the 12 months from April. - Credit: Archant

The Conservative-controlled council says, if agreed next month, the budget will support vulnerable people and boost the battered economy.

But, with government funding down £92.8m since 2015, it includes £41.2m of savings - more than £20m of which is new.

Savings mooted include £18m from adult social care and £11.3m from children's services.

The council aims to save money through redesigning services, so care is less costly.

It is predicated on a 3.99pc council tax rise - a 1.99pc general rise and a 2pc rise ringfenced for adult social care.

That would mean the share of a Norfolk band D council tax bill which goes to County Hall will go up by £56.43 to £1,472.94.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said the budget was being set in "extremely challenging times".

But he said: “The budget will not only support the most vulnerable people in our county but will also shift investment towards key community services like libraries and invest in broadband and physical infrastructure, to kickstart our battered economy."

He added: “We will continue to press the government for sustainable future funding for all council services, including adult social care, so that we can continue our investment in future years.”

The council also proposes to invest £102m in capital schemes, including £11.5m for supported housing for young adults and £4m million for children’s residential homes.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

But Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group, said: "A big council tax hike is unjust and pushes the cost of Covid on to those who can least afford it."

He said the council's reserves also needed "very close examination".

The Liberal Democrats group leader on Norfolk County Council, Steffan Aquarone. Picture: Alex Broadw

The Liberal Democrats group leader on Norfolk County Council, Steffan Aquarone. Picture: Alex Broadway - Credit: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "The Conservatives at County Hall will have increased council tax by 18pc over the last five years whilst they have cut services savagely, often to those people who are in the most need of help."

