'A lot' of legal advice sought over council's possible High Court challenge

Plans for a bypass for Long Stratton form part of Norfolk County Council's Local Transport Plan. Inset: Andrew Boswell, former Green city and county councillor - Credit: Sonya Duncan/submitted

"A lot" of legal advice has been sought by council bosses over a blueprint for transport in Norfolk, amid a potential High Court showdown.

Norfolk County Council is facing a potential judicial review over its Local Transport Plan - but County Hall lawyers have said they believe their case over the blueprint's legality is "robust".

Last month, law firm Leigh Day notified the council that Andrew Boswell, former Green county and city councillor, was on the brink of seeking a judicial review over the plan.

That plan is the council's vision, for up to 2036, to improve highways, encourage walking, cycling, bus and rail use and to deliver major projects like the Norwich Western Link and Long Stratton Bypass.

At a meeting of the council's scrutiny committee on Thursday (June 23), that plan - and the potential legal challenge - were discussed.

The strategy was adopted last year and consultation recently took place over its implementation plan - how the council plans to put it in place.

But the letter from solicitors alleges the decision to promote the plan in two stages - the plan and the implementation plan - is unlawful.

And it says the plan contains no quantification and assessment of the carbon emissions it would give rise to or how to reduce them.

New government guidance is due over what councils would be expected to aim for, but council officers said they had decided to push ahead with the transport plan and make appropriate changes once it is published.

But that is contested by those considering the legal challenge.

Kat Hulatt, head of legal services at Norfolk County Council, told councillors about the potential challenge.

She was asked by Green county councillor Jamie Osborn what legal advice had been sought over the plan.

Green councillor Jamie Osborn - Credit: Jamie Osborn

She said: "We have taken a lot of legal advice. We have engaged with counsel and discussed throughout moving this plan through with counsel as to how to do it in the most appropriate way and to ensure what we are doing is lawful.

"I am comfortable that the advice has been sought and I'm very comfortable in the robustness of that advice."