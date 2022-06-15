Norfolk seeks sixth fire chief in decade - with nine weeks holiday on offer

The hunt is on for a new £130,000 Norfolk fire chief - who would be the county's sixth in a decade.

And the person who fills the role overseeing Norfolk Fire and Rescue service will be offered 45 days holiday a year, including bank holidays.

Norfolk County Council is looking for a new chief fire officer - which would be its sixth since 2010 - Credit: Archant

The role has been filled on an interim basis by Tim Edwards since February this year, but he is retiring from the service he joined at the age of 16.

Mr Edwards tweeted: "After an excellent 34 years it is time to hang up my boots and move onto the next chapter."

After an excellant 34 years it is time to hang up my boots and move onto the next chapter. The vacancy is now being advertised: https://t.co/WawnUakuP9 — NFRSTimEdwards (@NFRSTimEdwards) June 14, 2022

Norfolk County Council is advertising for a permanent chief fire officer - who would be its sixth since 2010.

The wage for the post is from £115,173 to £133,521 per year and would come with 45 days holiday, including bank holidays.

Council bosses said that amount of holiday is in line with conditions for fire chiefs, but is more than other chief officers at the council.

And the chief fire officer is "expected to work the hours necessary to deliver the service", including "out of hours activity".

Tom McCabe, head of paid service at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Supplied

Tom McCabe, Norfolk County Council’s head of paid service, said: “After an incredible 34 years with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, we’re sorry to see Tim leave but wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement.

"Tim’s dedication, both to Norfolk and to the fire service, has been exemplary and I want to thank him for his decades of service and for the hard work he has put in over recent months in the role of interim chief fire officer.

“Filling Tim’s shoes won’t be an easy task: we are looking for an outstanding candidate who will be responsible for a complex service that saves lives on a daily basis but also to manage a budget of around £28m and with a combined full time and retained workforce of over 750 people."

Previous chief fire officers include Nigel Williams (2010 to 2015), Roy Harold (2015 to 2016), David Ashworth (2017 to 2019) and Stuart Ruff (2019 to 2022).

Nigel Williams. Photo by Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Norfolk





Roy Harold, deputy chief fire officer for Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant 2013

Fire at Regent Superbowl in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Pictured: Assistant chief fire officer David Ashworth. PICTURE: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Stuart Ruff, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The fire service is waiting to discover the outcome of a recent inspection.

When it was previously inspected, in 2019, inspectors said it was not good enough and rated it as requiring improvement.