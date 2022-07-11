'Shut down' fears from opposition over council meetings shake-up

Opposition councillors will be "shut down" by changes to the way Norfolk County Council meetings are conducted, it has been claimed.

Ben Price, leader of the three-strong Green group at County Hall, has criticised mooted changes to the council's constitution, which will affect full council meetings.

The issue of motions - where a councillor requests a full council debate on a topic - is one of the most contentious changes.

Changes include altering the order of motions, so the biggest party goes first, with the smallest last.

The amount of time people can speak during debates would be cut from five minutes for all, to five for the motion mover and three for everybody else.

The council's constitution already limited full council meetings to three hours and opposition groups said they feared more changes would further stifle debate.

The council's corporate select committee discussed the constitution revisions on Monday (July 11).

Mr Price said: "I am flabbergasted this council thinks by shutting down debates, motions and its businesses and to squeeze it down to shorter meetings, infrequently held, is good for democracy."

Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor, said, with council meetings restricted to three hours, it meant her motions would never be heard, because the time would be taken discussing motions from other groups.

But Conservative Nick Daubney said: "It is more important to have effective council meetings than a lot of council meetings."

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, said: "To be perfectly honest, I am not overly bothered by what some are seeing as restrictions."

He said when the three hour time limit was previously brought in, it had felt like an attempt to shut down opposition.

But he said: "I'm hoping this is a genuine attempt by all of us to make sure we get the business of the council done properly.

"The opposition councillors are entitled to have a say and to have the things that we want to say heard in the right sort of forum."

A final decision over changes to the constitution will rest with the full council, which will meet on Tuesday, July 19.