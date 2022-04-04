Leader insists frontline services will not be cut through council shake-up
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Frontline services will not be cut through a major review which will see consultants brought in to save Norfolk County Council £20million a year, the leader of County Hall has insisted.
And, despite a council report stating there could be compulsory redundancies, councillors have said staff should not see the review as "a threat".
Leaders at Conservative-controlled County Hall say the review is about finding ways to make the organisation more efficient and effective.
The council's cabinet agreed on Monday (April 4) to begin the review and to start the process of bringing in consultants to help with it.
Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "We have had quite considerable changes to the public sector landscape and, particularly, the funding regimes, so we do need to look at a new approach which is not just for now, but very much for the future."
He said the "unprecedented financial challenges", with the council facing a £60m funding gap, meant the time was right for the first structural review in 10 years.
Mr Proctor said it would mean removing duplication and adjusting the number of management layers at the council.
But he said: "This is not about cutting frontline services, but about being more efficient and effective."
A report which went before cabinet stated a reduction in jobs would be managed by staff turnover, redeployment and flexible retirement, but that there would also be voluntary and, potentially, compulsory redundancies.
But Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, said it was about making the authority "match fit".
He said councillors had "huge respect" for staff and said: "This review isn't something they should be worried about. This is about making sure we are giving them the responsibility and freedom of action to get their jobs done."
Tom Fitzpatrick, cabinet member for innovation, transformation and performance, said the review would be good for the organisation and said: "Nobody should see it as a threat."
Jonathan Dunning, branch secretary for Unison at the county council, previously said: "We are yet to be convinced that savings can be made that will not impact on services."