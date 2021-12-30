Council gets £600,000 to prop up social care services over next month

A £600,000 grant to help the region's social care services cope over the next month has come in the nick of time, bosses have said.

Norfolk County Council is expecting to receive the money as its share of £60m of government funding to help adult social care services, which are operating under huge strain this winter.

The money is intended as a short-term response to a looming crisis and is to be spent throughout January.

It comes weeks after James Bullion, the local authority's director of adult social services, warned how Norfolk's health care system could be tested to breaking point over the winter.

Amid the rise in Covid cases and concerns over staff absence in care homes and other care providers, health chiefs had urged friends, families and carers of patients, ready and safe to be discharged, to help the NHS get people home from hospital sooner.

The council will use the £600,000 to fund their efforts to keep the social care system working next month. It could help to fill short-term staff shortages amongst care providers, caused by Covid sickness and self-isolation.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "I am really pleased that the government has taken on board our requests for extra support.

"We will target this at care providers and family carers, to maintain social care services in the community and to support staffing issues caused by higher levels of sickness caused by the Covid Omicron wave."

In the seven days leading up to Christmas Eve, the Norfolk case rate for Covid-19 was at a record 1,038 cases per 100,000 - a 59pc increase on the previous seven days.

The government says the cash can be used to support the social care sector and prevent Covid infections.

That could include investing in improved ventilation, increasing the use of direct payments – which are offered to people with eligible social care needs so they have choice and control over their care and support arrangements – or paying for Covid-19 sickness and self-isolation pay for staff.

Care minister Gillian Keegan said: "Protecting care staff and people who use social care services continues to be a priority, especially as cases surge and Omicron spreads rapidly around the country.

Today’s extra funding will ensure that we continue to support adult social care to keep people safe and prevent outbreaks."

Analysis

For months, concern has been mounting over what this winter would bring for Norfolk and Waveney's healthcare systems.

That was the case even before the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus - which has now contributed to record case numbers in Norfolk.

Norfolk has a growing older population, with increasingly complex needs.

And how to fund the services they need has been a source of frustration for council leaders, who have long felt central government has failed to resolve the funding issues that creates.

When social care director James Bullion warned the system might struggle to cope this winter it was an alarming message - given these are the most vulnerable members of our society.

The extra money the government is giving Norfolk County Council to help get the care sector get through January - when hospital admissions due to Covid-19 are expected to peak - is clearly extremely welcome.

But council leaders will continue to make the case that Norfolk needs a more sustainable long-term solution for a care sector which is so crucial for so many in our county.