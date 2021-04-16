Norfolk County Council Elections 2017: Spotlight on North Norfolk

Published: 5:30 PM April 16, 2021

Cromer is one of the North Norfolk seats likely to be hotly-contested in the Norfolk County Council elections. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

North Norfolk has traditionally been the Liberal Democrat's power base, with seven of the 11 Norfolk County Council divisions there in the party's hands after the 2017 election.

Four years ago, the Lib Dems won Cromer and Mundesley from the Tories and Holt and Melton Constable from UKIP.

Norfolk goes to the polls on May 6. - Credit: Archant

But they lost Sheringham to the Conservatives and the parliamentary seat turned blue in the 2019 general election, although the Lib Dems did take control of North Norfolk District Council that year.

Former Lib Dem group leader Marie Strong, who has held Wells since 2009 is not standing.

She had been planning to stand as an independent but withdrew, so the candidates are Andrew Brown for the Lib Dems, Conservative Michael Dalby, Labour's Xenia Horne and Green Stephen Green.

You may also want to watch:

In Mundesley, another former Lib Dem group leader Ed Maxfield, who quit the party last September to go independent, is standing again.

Independent Ed Maxfield is hoping to retain Mundesley. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Only 65 votes separated him from Conservative Fiona Turner in 2017.

His opponents are Lib Dem Wendy Fredericks, who represents Mundesley at North Norfolk District Council, Conservative Crispian Riley-Smith, Labour's Jasper Haywood and Green Mark Taylor.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, is looking to retain Holt, which she took from UKIP for the Lib Dems in 2017.

She won by 211 votes and, this time, takes on former police inspector Eric Vardy, the Tory candidate, Green Simon Russell and Labour's Kay Montandon.

Judy Oliver aims to retain Sheringham for the Conservatives.

Conservative Judy Oliver took Sheringham from the Lib Dems in 2017 by 225 votes.

The Lib Dems are looking to Liz Withington, Sheringham's deputy mayor and North Norfolk district councillor for Sheringham North, to win it from her.

Liz Withington is trying to win Sheringham back for the Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Archant

Ruth Bartlett is standing in Sheringham for Labour, Simon Grewcock for the Greens and Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster for The Official Monster Raving Loony Party,

Lib Dem Tim Adams, who won Cromer from the Tories by 171 votes in 2017, is up against Conservative Richard Parker, former chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Revd Dr Mike Bossingham from the Greens and Labour's David Russell.

Revd Dr Mike Bossingham is standing for the Greens in Cromer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Lib Dem group at County Hall, is looking to keep Melton Constable yellow with victory over Labour's Rebecca Shaw, Conservative Jonathan Wilton and Green Rosie Woolgar.

But Lib Dem Eric Seward, who has represented North Walsham East since 2013, is not standing, leaving Lucy Shires to try to retain that division for the party.

Former Lib Dem county councillor Graham Jones is standing for Labour, with Pauline Porter for the Conservatives and Elizabeth Dixon for the Greens.

Graham Jones is standing for Labour in North Walsham East. - Credit: Archant

In North Walsham West and Erpingham, John Timewell, who won for the Lib Dems last time, but defected to the Tories, is not standing.

Conservative Tom Fitpatrick, County Hall cabinet member for innovation, transformation and performance, is aiming to retain his Fakenham seat.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are being contested on May 6.

The council's political make-up is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, one non-aligned and two vacancies.

Who is standing in North Norfolk?

Cromer: Tim Adams * (LD), Mike Bossingham (G), Richard Parker (C), David Russell (L)

Fakenham: Tom Fitzpatrick * (C), Ruth Goodall (L), Kris Marshall-Smith (G), John Rest (I)

Holt: Sarah Butikofer* (LD), Kay Montandon (L), Simon Russell (G), Eric Vardy (C)

Hoveton and Stalham: Pierre Butikofer (LD), Nigel Dixon * (C), Michael Filgate (G), Paul Rice (I), Richard Stowe (L)

Melton Constable: Steffan Aquarone * (LD), Rebecca Shaw (L), Jonathan Wilton (C), Rosie Woolgar (G)

Mundesley: Wendy Fredericks (LD), Jasper Haywood (L), Edward Maxfield * (I), Crispian Riley-Smith (C), Mark Taylor (G)

North Walsham East: Elizabeth Dixon (G), Graham Jones (L), Pauline Porter (C), Lucy Shires (LD)

North Walsham West and Erpingham: Chris Melhuish (G), Claudia Owen (L), Jon Payne (C), Saul Penfold (LD)

Sheringham: Ruth Bartlett (L), Simon Grewcock (G), Judy Oliver * (C), Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party), Liz Withington (LD)

Wells: Andrew Brown (LD), Michael Dalby (C), Stephen Green (G), Xenia Horne (L)

South Smallburgh: Nick Coppack (I), Anne Filgate (G), Finola Gaynor-Powell (L), Richard Price * (C), Adam Varley (LD)

* Denotes sitting councillor