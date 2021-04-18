Norfolk County Council Elections 2021: Spotlight on South Norfolk
The Conservatives currently have a monopoly on all the Norfolk County Council divisions within South Norfolk - bar one.
And the long-serving Liberal Democrat councillor who had kept one yellow division in a sea of of blue is not standing this time.
Tim East has held Costessey for the Lib Dems since 1997, but Sharon Blundell, who represents Old Costessey at South Norfolk Council, will be battling to keep the division for the Lib Dems.
In 2017, 387 votes separated Mr East from his Conservative challenger Andrew Wiltshire.
This time, the Conservatives are fielding John Irving, Labour's candidate is Jamal Sealey and Owen Watkins is standing for the Greens.
In Clavering, Conservative Margaret Stone, who, in 2019, apologised for an 'insensitive' email in which she called a couple 'selfish' for their campaign against disability cuts, is not seeking re-election.
In 2017, she garnered 625 votes more than the Lib Dems to hold the seat for the Tories, but it is her husband, Barry Stone standing this time, switching from the Loddon division he currently holds.
His opponents are Lib Dem Ian Stone, Green Eric Wareham and Alison Green for Labour.
In Loddon, Mr Stone is replaced as the Conservative candidate by Kay Mason Billig, who represents Loddon and Chegrave on South Norfolk Council.
She is up against Lib Dem Gill Stone and Labour's Jeremy Rowe, who also represents Loddon and Chedgrave at Swan House, in a division where the Conservatives took just over 63pc of the vote last time.
West Depwade could be an intriguing division. Having not been selected to defend his seat for the Conservatives, current incumbent Bev Spratt, who took just over 65pc of the vote in 2017, is running as an independent.
Barry Duffin, vice-chairman of South Norfolk Council, who represents Forncett at Swan House, was picked ahead of Mr Spratt as the Tory candidate.
The pair will fight it out with Green Carol Sharp, Labour's Alyson Read and Lib Dem Bob McClenning.
With Joe Mooney, who has held Wymondham for the Conservatives since 2009. not standing, it is up to Robert Savage to keep that division in Tory hands.
His opponents are Labour's Christopher Bunting, Lib Dem Suzanne Nuri-Nixon and Green Paul Sutcliff.
Another Conservative not on the ballot this time is Colin Foulger, who has held Forehoe since 2013.
Daniel Elmer, who represents Cringleford on South Norfolk Council is the Conservative candidate.
Vivienne Clifford-Jackson, who represents Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross on South Norfolk Council is one of his opponents.
Also running are Ian Boreham for the Greens, Tom Matthews for the Reform Party and John Morland for Labour.
Conservative cabinet members Margaret Dewsbury (communities and partnerships) and Martin Wilby (highways and infrastructure) will be looking to retain Hingham and East Depwade, respectively, while sitting Tories Keith Kiddie (Diss and Roydon), Vic Thomson (Henstead), David Bills (Humbleyard) and Alison Thomas (Long Stratton) aim to see of their challengers.
All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are being contested on May 6.
The council's political make-up is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.
Who is standing in South Norfolk?
Clavering: Alison Green (L), Barry Stone (C), Ian Stone (LD), Eric Wareham (G)
Costessey: Sharon Blundell (LD), John Irving (C), Jamal Sealey (L), Owen Watkins (G)
Diss and Roydon: Keith Kiddie * (C), Pam Reekie (L), David Reynolds (G), Trevor Wenman (LD)
East Depwade: Bernard Chauly (LD), James Eddy (L), Andrew Newby (G), Martin Wilby * (C)
Forehoe: Ian Boreham (G), Vivienne Clifford-Jackson (LD), Daniel Elmer (C), Tom Matthews (Reform), John Morland (L)
Henstead: David Fairbairn (LD), Chris Smith (L), Vic Thomson * (C), Julie Young (G)
Hingham: Gary Blundell (LD), Kendra Cogman (L), Margaret Dewsbury * (C), Victoria Walters (G)
Humbleyard: Janet Bearman (G), David Bills * (C), Simon Chapman (L), Julian Halls (LD)
Loddon: Kay Mason Billig (C), Jeremy Rowe (L), Gill Stone (LD)
Long Stratton: Shaun Button (G), Jon Norton (LD), Alison Thomas * (C), David Vail (L)
West Depwade: Barry Duffin (C), Bob McClenning (LD), Alyson Read (L), Carol Sharp (G), Beverley Spratt * (I)
Wymondham: Christopher Bunting (L), Suzanne Nuri-Nixon (LD), Robert Savage (C), Paul Sutcliff (G)
* Denotes sitting councillor