Norfolk County Council Elections 2021: Spotlight on Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM April 17, 2021

Labour currently hold all but one of the Norwich-based Norfolk County Council divisions. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

All but one of the 13 Norwich Norfolk County Council seats are currently held by Labour, but five of the party's sitting councillors are not seeking re-election.

It means new faces at County Hall are guaranteed in Crome, Nelson, Thorpe Hamlet, University and Wensum.

Norfolk goes to the polls on May 6. - Credit: PA

George Nobbs, leader of Norfolk County Council from 2013 to 2016, is not standing in the Crome seat he had held for Labour since 2005.

Instead, Labour's Alison Birmingham is up against Conservative Jonathan Emsell, who represents Thorpe St Andrew South East on Broadland District Council, Green Judith Ford and Liberal Democrat Victor Scrivens.

Other Labour councillors standing down are Jess Barnard (Nelson), Dr Chris Jones (Thorpe Hamlet), Kim Clipsham (Wensum) and Blur drummer David Rowntree (University).

Of those seats, Thorpe Hamlet could be the most interesting fight.

Labour won there in 2017, taking it from Adrian Dearnley, who had defected to the Conservatives from the Greens the year before - five years after Phil Hardy, another Green county councillor for the division switched allegiance to the Tories.

When Dr Chris Jones won it for Labour in 2017, it was by just 75 votes from Green candidate Lesley Grahame.

This time, the Green candidate is Ben Price, also Norwich city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet.

Ben Price, Green candidate for Thorpe Hamlet ward. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Labour are fielding Cavan Stewart, who represented the ward at City Hall from 2018 until 2019, while Jonathan Gillespie is the Conservative candidate.

Cavan Stewart is Labour's candidate for Thorpe Hamlet. - Credit: Archant

In Wensum, David King, who represents Hellesdon North West on Broadland District Council, is the Conservative candidate.

Labour are hoping Maxine Webb can retain the seat which Miss Clipsham took from the Greens in 2017.

The Green candidate is Teresa Belton, while solicitor Gordon Dean, a former county councillor, is the Lib Dem candidate.

Wensum ward turned from green to red in 2017, with Jess Barnard winning it for Labour by 360 votes ahead of Green Tim Jones.

This time, Caroline Sykes aims to retain it for Labour, while Paul Neale, who represents Nelson at Norwich City Council, hopes to take it back for the Greens.

The Lib Dems, who finished third in the division four years ago have not fielded a candidate there, while the Conservative candidate is Iain Gwynn.

Iain Gwynn is the Conservative candidate for Nelson. - Credit: Conservative Party

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, aims to retain the Catton Grove seat he has held since 2013.

In 2017, he was 239 votes ahead of his Conservative challenger Daniel Elmer.

The Conservatives are fielding Richard Potter against him, the Liberal Democrat candidate is Nigel Lubbock, while the Green candidate is Tony Park.

Two former city councillors Eve Collishaw (Conservative) and Adrian Holmes (Green) are up against Labour's Julie Brociek-Coulton in the Sewell ward she has held since 2013. The Lib Dem candidate there is Helen Arundell.

In Eaton, Lib Dem Brian Watkins is looking to hold the seat he first won in 2013.

Brian Watkins, hoping to retain his Eaton seat for the Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

He is being challenged by Labour's Peter Prinsley, Green Jane Saunders and Conservative John Ward.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are being contested on May 6.

All 84 Norfolk County Council seats are up for election. - Credit: Archant

The council's political make-up is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.

Who is standing in Norwich?





Bowthorpe: Roy Ashman (C), Sean Bennett (LD), Mike Sands * (L), Jonathan Watson (I)

Catton Grove: Nigel Lubbock (LD), Steve Morphew * (L), Tony Park (G), Richard Potter (C)

Crome: Alison Birmingham (L), Jonathan Emsell (C), Judith Ford (G), Victor Scrivens (LD)

Eaton: Peter Prinsley (L), Jane Saunders (G), John Ward (C), Brian Watkins * (LD)

Lakenham: Helen Betts (C), Penelope Hubble (LD), Brenda Jones * (L)

Mancroft: Danny Douglas * (L), Craig Harvey (C), Jamie Osborn (G)

Mile Cross: Stephen Bailey (C), Fiona Dowson (G), Susan Holland (LD), Chrissie Rumsby * (L)

Nelson: Iain Gwynn (C), Paul Neale (G), Caroline Sykes (L)

Sewell: Helen Arundell (LD), Julie Brociek-Coulton * (L), Evelyn Collishaw (C), Adrian Holmes (G)

Thorpe Hamlet: Jonathan Gillespie (C), Ben Price (G), Cavan Stewart (L)

Town Close: Willem Buttinger (G), Mary Chacksfield (C), Emma Corlett * (L), Neil Hardman (LD)

University: John Greenaway (G), Henry Lynn (C), Matthew Reilly (L) Huw Sayer (LD)

Wensum: Teresa Belton (G), Gordon Dean (LD), David King (C), Maxine Webb (L)

* Denotes sitting councillor