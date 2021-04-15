Norfolk County Council Elections 2021: Spotlight on Broadland

Published: 6:00 AM April 15, 2021

Acle is guaranteed to have a new county councillor after May 6. - Credit: Archant © 2009

The departure of two long-standing councillors means there will be new faces at County Hall for at least two Broadland seats after May 6.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are up for grabs, but two councillors who will not be back are Conservative David Iles and Liberal Democrat David Harrison.

Mr Iles is not standing in Acle, which he has held for the Tories since 2001.

That means Conservative Lana Hempsall, who represents Acle at Broadland District Council, is hoping voters pick her to do the same at county level.

Mr Iles finished 587 votes ahead of Labour's Tom Rednall in 2017.

Labour's candidate this time is Cathy Cordiner-Achenback, a Great Yarmouth borough councillor.

Cathy Cordiner-Achenback, Labour's candidate in Acle. - Credit: Archant

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Emelye Harvey, while the Green candidate is Caroline Fernandez.

The Lib Dems will be hoping Steve Riley, who represents Aylsham at Broadland District Council, can retain the county seat the departing David Harrison has held for the party since 2007.

Steve Riley, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

One of his competitors is Dr Andrew Boswell, who has experience at County and City Hall, having been the first Green elected to Norfolk County Council in 2005.

Andrew Boswell, Green candidate in Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

They are also up against Conservative Hal Turkmen. In 2017, only 137 votes separated him from Mr Harrison.

Labour's candidate is Stephen Maseko, while Jonathan Rackham is an independent.

Council leader Andrew Proctor is among a number of high-profile Conservatives looking to keep their seats in Broadland.

Mr Proctor was a comfortable winner in Blofield and Brundall in 2017, with just over 62pc of the vote.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council aims to retain his Blofield and Brundall seat. - Credit: Archant

It was a bit closer for Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, in his Reepham seat last time out.

He took 44pc of the vote, with Lib Dem candidate Stuart Beadle in second spot with just over 28pc.

This time he is up against Sue Catchpole, the deputy leader of the Lib Dems at Broadland District Council, along with Labour's Tom Rednall (switching from Acle) and Green Sarah Morgan.

John Fisher, the Conservative cabinet member for children's services, is looking to retain the Woodside seat he won in 2017.

He is up against Labour's Martin Booth, Lib Dem Victor Morgan and Green Jim Green.

Dan Roper, Lib Dem deputy leader at County Hall and leader of the Lib Dem group at Broadland District Council, aims to retain his seat of Hevingham and Spixworth.

There were 229 votes separating him from Shaun Vincent, the Tory leader of Broadland District Council in 2017.

This time, he is up against Conservative Chris Corson and Labour's Tony Hemmingway.

Norfolk goes to the polls on May 6. - Credit: PA

The Conservatives hold the remaining seats in the Broadland area and will be hoping Shelagh Gurney (Hellesdon), Tony Adams (Drayton and Horsford), Stuart Clancy (Taverham), Karen Vincent (Old Catton), John Ward (Sprowston), Ian Mackie (Thorpe St Andrew) and Fran Whymark (Wroxham) will all keep their seats.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are being contested on May 6.

The council's political make-up is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are up for election. - Credit: Archant

Who can I vote for in Broadland?





Acle: Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (L), Caroline Fernandez (G), Emelye Harvey (LD), Lana Hempsall (C)

Aylsham: Andrew Boswell (G), Stephen Maseko (L), Jonathan Rackham (I), Steve Riley (LD), Hal Turkmen (C)

Blofield and Brundall: Jan Davis (G), Andrew Proctor * (C), Glenn Springett (L), Ian Wilson (LD)

Drayton and Horford: Tony Adams * (C), Dave Thomas (LD), Trevor Turk (L)

Hellesdon: Bibin Baby (L), David Britcher (LD), Shelagh Gurney * (C), Ken Parsons (G)

Hevingham and Spixworth: Chris Corson (C), Tony Hemmingway (L), Dan Roper * (LD)

Old Catton: Ian Chapman (G), Jack Manzi (L), Karen Vincent *(C), Alan Whiteside (LD)

Reepham: Sue Catchpole (LD), Sarah Morgan (G), Greg Peck * (C), Tom Rednall (L)

Sprowston: Natasha Harpley (L), Kahn Johnson (G), Simon Lockett (LD), John Ward * (C)

Taverham: Stuart Clancy * (C), Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou (LD), Claire Marcham (G), Daryl Wickham (L)

Thorpe St Andrew: Eleanor Laming (G), Ian Mackie * (C), Gurpreet Padda (L), Phyllida Scrivens (LD)

Woodside: Martin Booth (L), John Fisher * (C), Jim Green (G), Victor Morgan (LD)

Wroxham: Nicholas Ball (G), Richard Moore (LD), Julia Wheeler (L), Fran Whymark * (C)

* denotes sitting councillor



