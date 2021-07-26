Council to discuss plans to reduce carbon and improve bus services

Published: 2:29 PM July 26, 2021

Norfolk’s cabinet members are set to give their backing to a plan set to drive the county’s transport policy for the next 15 years - Credit: Archant

Plans to reduce carbon and to improve rural bus services are among the key challenges Norfolk County Council aims to address next week.

Cabinet members are set to back a plan to drive the county’s transport policy for the next 15 years when they meet on Monday, August 2, which includes a carbon cutting commitment.

The council has pledged to achieve net zero carbon by 2030, and Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said the local transport plan aims to support a "growing economy, strengthen communities, and to reduce our impact on the environment."

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The plan seeks to address include carbon reduction, air quality, and rural bus services.

The council said it has committed to an 'enhanced bus partnership' to help address this which sets out how to work with bus operators, and a bus service improvement plan is being developed.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wilby said: “Giving people a wide range of choices when making journeys for work, education and leisure is vital.

"These options need to be reliable, particularly for businesses, as this will help to support and grow our local economy as we look to emerge as strongly as possible from the effects of the pandemic.”