'It's a wonderful thing to do' - Families share experiences of adoption

Norfolk County Council is calling on more people to consider adoption ahead of National Adoption Week - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk County Council is calling on more people to consider adoption at the start of National Adoption Week.

The week runs from October 17 to 23, and the authority has provided first-hand accounts from two families in Norfolk who have adopted children through the council’s Ofsted outstanding-rated service.

Both families are thriving, having embraced the modern adoption approach of supporting their children to create links connecting them to their past and their birth families, to help them develop a sense of identity as they build a bright future together.

The County Council have provided first-hand accounts from two families in Norfolk who have adopted children through the council’s Ofsted outstanding-rated adoption service. - Credit: Mike Page

The names of the parents and children have been changed to protect their anonymity.

North Norfolk couple Rob, and his wife Erin, adopted 15-month-old Ted in October 2021.

Rob said: “I’m passionate about sharing the message that adoption is one of the most mutually wonderful things anyone can do, it’s a positive choice, not a last chance saloon.

“The afternoon when we first read Ted’s profile, we knew we wanted him, it was like winning the lottery, even though back then we didn’t even know his name and we hadn’t even seen his picture.

“He is the most perfect little boy. In truth, since we first met him, we just haven’t stopped smiling.”

Norwich couple Leah and her husband Jake adopted Ben, who is now three-and-a-half and his brother George, now four-and-a-half, in May 2020.

Leah said: “Adoption was the first choice for us. We have a strong Christian faith and part of that for us was wanting to help other people.

“I can’t imagine we could love them anymore if there was a biological connection. We can’t think there’s anything better in the world we could be doing with our lives. We fit so well it feels like we were always meant to be together as a family.”

Cllr Daniel Elmer, the deputy cabinet member for Norfolk’s Children’s Services - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Daniel Elmer, the deputy cabinet member for Norfolk’s children’s services, said: “It’s fantastic to hear what strong support our adoption service has been able to give these two amazing families and the joy adopting a Norfolk child has created for them both."

The council is particularly looking for adopters for brothers and sisters, toddlers and young children aged four and older, and children with disabilities.

Find out more about adopting a child through Norfolk County Council’s Adoption Service at www.norfolk.gov.uk/adoption or call 01603 638343.