Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

£400k for blitz on landlords of energy inefficient homes

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:01 AM October 22, 2021   
Lord Callanan

Lord Callanan, business and energy minister. - Credit: UK Parliament

More than £400,000 has been awarded to councils in Norfolk and Waveney to help stop landlords renting out homes with poor energy efficiency ratings.

Since April last year privately rented homes must meet a minimum energy performance rating of EPC Band E, making it illegal to rent out homes below that unless landlords have a limited exemption.

Landlords caught failing to fulfil their obligations can be fined of up to £5,000 per property and per breach.

And the government has awarded £415,000 to Broadland District Council, West Norfolk Council and East Suffolk Council to help raise awareness and enforce rules.

Business and energy minister Lord Callanan said: "This funding will help councils in East Anglia to support landlords with these important energy efficiency changes, but also enforce these standards, helping tackle fuel poverty and ensuring everyone can live in a warm home with fair energy bills."

Norfolk

