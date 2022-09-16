New push for £65m route linking two Norfolk A-roads

The case to convince the government to bankroll a new £65m Norfolk road is being worked up.

Officers at Norfolk County Council are using almost £700,000 to develop an outline business case for the West Winch Access Road, near King's Lynn.

That road would link the A10 and A47, bypassing the often gridlocked Hardwick Roundabout, and campaigners see it as crucial part of proposals to build 4,000 homes in the area.

A council graphic showing the area earmarked for 4,000 homes and proposed new road at West Winch, south of King's Lynn - Credit: West Norfolk Council

The county council is hoping the government will contribute £50m towards the estimated £65m cost of the road.

County Hall had submitted an strategic outline business case to the Department for Transport in March last year, which was approved in July.

The council is now using £698,000 given by the government to develop the detailed design and preparatory work for an outline business case.

Council officers hope that case will persuade the government the road is worth them investing in.

The council hopes that case - and a planning application for the road - will be submitted next year, following consultation.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We have begun work on the next stage of the process, which involves developing a more detailed business case and planning application for the West Winch Housing Access Road.

"This will be preceded by a public consultation where local residents and stakeholders will have an opportunity to have their say."

Independent Norfolk county councillor Alexandra Kemp - Credit: Ian Burt

Campaigners, including Alexandra Kemp, independent Norfolk county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, have been pressing for the link road to be built before work begins on new homes.

A planning application for the first 1,100 homes which developer Hopkins Homes wants to build is due to be discussed by West Norfolk Council later this year.

The borough council has also been consulting over the draft South East King’s Lynn Growth Area - a blueprint which will be used to help determine future planning decisions - which includes the 4,000 homes.

That consultation - at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/westwinchconsult - was supposed to end on September 15, but has been extended until September 27, following the Queen's death.