When will Norfolk residents receive £150 council tax rebate?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:45 PM April 21, 2022
Updated: 3:56 PM April 21, 2022
People have been advised against using cash during the pandemic outbreak. Photo: James Bass

The chancellor announced £150 council tax rebates

People in parts of Norfolk may still have weeks to wait for a £150 payment promised by the chancellor.

The ‘council tax rebate’ was announced by Rishi Sunak in February as part of a £9.1bn Treasury support package, to help people get by amid the soaring cost of living. 

Residents living in properties within council tax bands A to D are entitled to receive the £150 payment - and were initially told by Sunak that they would receive it in April. 

But most of those eligible are still waiting to receive the cash, as councils grapple with new software and ensuring the payments are made securely. 

Norwich City Council was the only Norfolk authority which said it started to distribute the payment - at least for those who have a direct debit set up for their council tax. 

City Hall in Norwich.

City Hall, headquarters of Labour-run Norwich City Council

A council spokeswoman said: “For those who don’t pay by direct debit, we have to set up new systems to ensure payments are made securely.

“We’re doing this as quickly as possible – and will be in touch with these households to arrange their rebate over the next few weeks.”

A spokeswoman for Broadland and South Norfolk councils said: “It is a complex procedure to validate all payee accounts, but we are making good progress and are currently on schedule to meet our target of the end of April.”

South Norfolk House in Long Stratton Photograph Simon Parker

South Norfolk House, headquarters of Conservative-run South Norfolk Council

People in Great Yarmouth borough are not likely to receive the payment until early May however. 

“This kind of payment is not something we have done before and we have had to make changes to our software,” a spokesman said.

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Town Hall, headquarters of the Conservative-run borough council

“These changes are currently undergoing final testing. Once testing is complete, the more than 60pc of eligible households that pay their council tax by direct debit will automatically receive a payment – hopefully in early May.”

In North Norfolk, the payment is not expected until an unknown point in May, due to software needing to be tested.

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The headquarters of Liberal Democrat-run North Norfolk District Council

People in West Norfolk will meanwhile receive the payment “within the next few weeks”, with a council spokeswoman saying that they too had had to test their systems.

West Norfolk council has deferred plans for a Lynn development after councillors were not given enough time to examine them.

King's Court, headquarters of the Conservative-run Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Breckland Council did not respond to a request for clarity.

Breckland Council's headquarters at Elizabeth House. Picture: Ian Burt

Elizabeth House, headquarters of Conservative-run Breckland Council

The authorities said they were also establishing systems to pay those who do not use direct debit for their council tax - and warned residents to be wary of scams surrounding the payment.

Cost of Living
Norfolk

