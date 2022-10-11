News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

£5m scheme to organise breaks for children

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:49 AM October 11, 2022
Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Millions of pounds are to be spent maintaining a scheme allowing children with disabilities to have a break from their home.

Norfolk County Council is looking for providers to take over its 'short breaks' contract, when the current arrangement ends next March.

The scheme provides day, and occasionally overnight, breaks for children with disabilities aged five to 17.

The authority is looking for someone to run the service, with a contract worth £5m available. The contract ends in March 2028.

It is intended to give children and young people the chance to spend time away from their parents, let them take part in new activities, make friends, learn new skills, become more independent and have fun. At the same time, their carers can have a break.

Breaks can take place in the family home, at a centre or in the community.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in June

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon