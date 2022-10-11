£5m scheme to organise breaks for children

Millions of pounds are to be spent maintaining a scheme allowing children with disabilities to have a break from their home.

Norfolk County Council is looking for providers to take over its 'short breaks' contract, when the current arrangement ends next March.

The scheme provides day, and occasionally overnight, breaks for children with disabilities aged five to 17.

The authority is looking for someone to run the service, with a contract worth £5m available. The contract ends in March 2028.

It is intended to give children and young people the chance to spend time away from their parents, let them take part in new activities, make friends, learn new skills, become more independent and have fun. At the same time, their carers can have a break.

Breaks can take place in the family home, at a centre or in the community.