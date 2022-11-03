Schools and playing fields among 66 council sites which could be sold
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Former schools and playing fields are among more than 60 council-owned sites which could be sold off over the next two years.
Norfolk County Council is looking to raise millions of pounds, to help fill a funding gap, with £60m needing to be saved over the next year.
Former schools, farms and playing fields are among land or buildings owned by County Hall sold in recent years and officers have identified a string of further sites for sale.
In a report which will go before the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet on Monday (November 7), officers said they are looking to sell more sites in 2023/24 and 2024/25.
They say a further 66 sites have been identified for potential sale, of which 49 already declared surplus by the council could fetch £15m.
Those sites include one-time playing fields at Tattersett and Brockdish, the former library at Attleborough, the former Fakenham College site and former schools in Trowse and Hethersett.
The other 17 sites are still being assessed and decisions on whether to sell those will be made at future council meetings.
However, the council has not yet netted as much as it had hoped through sales in 2022/23. The council estimated sales of £8.1m, but has so far brought in £1.3m from the sale of 10 properties.
However, the council did also get £21m of the £35.7m generated by the sale of Norwich Airport Industrial Estate, which it jointly owned with Norwich City Council.
One anticipated sale which did not go through was that of former outdoor centre Holt Hall.
The county council reached an agreement earlier this year to sell it to a mystery buyer for an undisclosed sum, but the authority pulled out.
However, another 20 sites are due to be sold this financial year. Fourteen are at the 'sold subject to contract stage' and could bring in £5.1m.
A council spokeswoman said: "We regularly review the land and buildings we own to ensure our properties enable essential services, such as the fire service and children’s and adults services to continue to be delivered effectively and efficiently.
"We purchase property where needed to help drive economic growth and wellbeing across the county, and when disposal of property is necessary we always work to ensure market rates are achieved and the money is recycled through the capital programme to meet the council’s priorities as agreed by elected councillors."
Greg Peck, the council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, previously said the county's economic "well-being" was dependent on the "exploitation" of assets the council no longer needs.
Which sites which could be sold in 2022/23 and 2023/24?
These are the 49 sites which have been declared surplus and could be sold in the next two years:
Attleborough - former Chapel Road School
Attleborough - former library
Attleborough - Land at Hargham Road
Brockdish - Playing field
Attleborough - Remaining land South of New Road
Crimplesham - Land at Willow Heath Road
Bircham - School and playing field
Gt Yarmouth - 1b St Catherine’s Way
Blakeney - Land East of Langham Road
Hevingham - Land at Church Lane
Cawston - Land at B1145
Hopton on Sea - Land South of Links Road (2.3 acre site)
Diss - Land at Church Street Car Park
Hopton on Sea - Land South of Links Road (33.4 acre site)
Drayton - Land at Reepham Road
Hopton on Sea - Land to East of A47
Fakenham - Land at Wells Road (crater area)
Quidenham - Land at Wilby Road
Fakenham - Former Academy Site
South Walsham - Land at Burlingham Road
Gayton - Land at West Hall Farm
South Walsham - Trunk Farm, Green Lane Buildings
Gt Yarmouth - 38 Hawthorn Road
South Wootton - Land at Hall Lane
Gt Yarmouth - 20 Clarence Road
Sprowston - Fringe land
Hethersett - former Woodside Primary School
Swaffham - Land at A1122 Downham Market Road
King's Lynn - Land at Baldock Drive
Tattersett - former playing field
King's Lynn - Land at Regent Place
King's Lynn - Land at Old Sunway
Lingwood - Land East of Station Road
Litcham - Barns and land at Oaklands Farm
Marshland St James - St Peters Farm
Mautby - Decoy Farm woodland area
Outwell - Parkfield Farm
Ovington - Land at Wood Farm
Rollesby - Land off Fleggburgh Road
Salthouse exception site
South Wootton - Land at Hall Lane
Sprowston - Fringe land
Terrington St Clement - Green Marsh Farm
Terrington St Clement - Land at Fenland Lodge
Thurne - Home Farm
Trowse - former primary school
Walpole Highway - Land at Mill Road
Welney - Bank Farm
West Caister - Car Park land