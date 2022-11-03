Schools and playing fields among 66 council sites which could be sold

Former schools and playing fields are among more than 60 council-owned sites which could be sold off over the next two years.

Norfolk County Council is looking to raise millions of pounds, to help fill a funding gap, with £60m needing to be saved over the next year.

Former schools, farms and playing fields are among land or buildings owned by County Hall sold in recent years and officers have identified a string of further sites for sale.

In a report which will go before the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet on Monday (November 7), officers said they are looking to sell more sites in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

They say a further 66 sites have been identified for potential sale, of which 49 already declared surplus by the council could fetch £15m.

Those sites include one-time playing fields at Tattersett and Brockdish, the former library at Attleborough, the former Fakenham College site and former schools in Trowse and Hethersett.

The other 17 sites are still being assessed and decisions on whether to sell those will be made at future council meetings.

However, the council has not yet netted as much as it had hoped through sales in 2022/23. The council estimated sales of £8.1m, but has so far brought in £1.3m from the sale of 10 properties.

However, the council did also get £21m of the £35.7m generated by the sale of Norwich Airport Industrial Estate, which it jointly owned with Norwich City Council.

One anticipated sale which did not go through was that of former outdoor centre Holt Hall.

The county council reached an agreement earlier this year to sell it to a mystery buyer for an undisclosed sum, but the authority pulled out.

However, another 20 sites are due to be sold this financial year. Fourteen are at the 'sold subject to contract stage' and could bring in £5.1m.

A council spokeswoman said: "We regularly review the land and buildings we own to ensure our properties enable essential services, such as the fire service and children’s and adults services to continue to be delivered effectively and efficiently.

"We purchase property where needed to help drive economic growth and wellbeing across the county, and when disposal of property is necessary we always work to ensure market rates are achieved and the money is recycled through the capital programme to meet the council’s priorities as agreed by elected councillors."

Greg Peck, the council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, previously said the county's economic "well-being" was dependent on the "exploitation" of assets the council no longer needs.

Which sites which could be sold in 2022/23 and 2023/24?

These are the 49 sites which have been declared surplus and could be sold in the next two years:

Attleborough - former Chapel Road School

Attleborough - former library

Attleborough - Land at Hargham Road

Brockdish - Playing field

Attleborough - Remaining land South of New Road

Crimplesham - Land at Willow Heath Road

Bircham - School and playing field

Gt Yarmouth - 1b St Catherine’s Way

Blakeney - Land East of Langham Road

Hevingham - Land at Church Lane

Cawston - Land at B1145

Hopton on Sea - Land South of Links Road (2.3 acre site)

Diss - Land at Church Street Car Park

Hopton on Sea - Land South of Links Road (33.4 acre site)

Drayton - Land at Reepham Road

Hopton on Sea - Land to East of A47

Fakenham - Land at Wells Road (crater area)

Quidenham - Land at Wilby Road

Fakenham - Former Academy Site

South Walsham - Land at Burlingham Road

Gayton - Land at West Hall Farm

South Walsham - Trunk Farm, Green Lane Buildings

Gt Yarmouth - 38 Hawthorn Road

South Wootton - Land at Hall Lane

Gt Yarmouth - 20 Clarence Road

Sprowston - Fringe land

Hethersett - former Woodside Primary School

Swaffham - Land at A1122 Downham Market Road

King's Lynn - Land at Baldock Drive

Tattersett - former playing field

King's Lynn - Land at Regent Place

King's Lynn - Land at Old Sunway

Lingwood - Land East of Station Road

Litcham - Barns and land at Oaklands Farm

Marshland St James - St Peters Farm

Mautby - Decoy Farm woodland area

Outwell - Parkfield Farm

Ovington - Land at Wood Farm

Rollesby - Land off Fleggburgh Road

Salthouse exception site

Terrington St Clement - Green Marsh Farm

Terrington St Clement - Land at Fenland Lodge

Thurne - Home Farm

Trowse - former primary school

Walpole Highway - Land at Mill Road

Welney - Bank Farm

West Caister - Car Park land