Council tax rise of just under 3pc on cards for people in Norfolk

People in Norfolk are likely to see their share of the council tax which goes to County Hall increase by nearly 3pc next year.

But council leaders insist they intend to keep lobbying government to stop "unsustainable" increases in future years.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet of Norfolk County Council agreed on Monday, November 8 its intention to increase its share of the council tax by 2.99pc in 2022/23.

That total, which would add about £44 to the annual bill for a Band D property, would be made up of a 1.99pc general council tax increase and a further 1pc increase ring fenced for adult social care.

The council will not set its budget until February, but has outlined the mooted increase as part of its planning process.

That process also includes a "full review of how the council operates to deliver its future services and strategy”, along with over £31m further proposed savings next year - on top of £47.5m already earmarked by 2025.

Councillors said they were reluctant to propose such a council tax increase, but the lack of proper funding from central government left them little choice.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said: "Without further external funding for local authorities, I believe that the position is unsustainable for local authorities across the country.

"Ultimately, we would have a lot more options for council tax if we were to receive more funding.

"We will continue to work with our MPs and lobby directly for the provision of additional funding in future years s of the spending review to meet the increased demand and cost pressures, without ongoing reliance on unsustainable council tax increases."

Deputy leader Graham Plant said in the past 10 years of austerity the county council had "looked into its soul" to become more efficient.

He said the council tax rise would "affect the people quite considerably", taken with inflation, utility price rises and the extra contributions to national insurance from April next year.

He said: "We are Conservatives. We do not want to put it up at all. What we want to see is the services paid for by central government, properly."

Council tax bills are made up of portions which go to County Hall, district, city, town and/or parish councils and to the police and crime commissioner.