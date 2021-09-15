Published: 8:24 PM September 15, 2021

Newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet to appoint a "strong and united" team. The former trade secretary did not respond to questions about her promotion amid the cabinet reshuffle as she left. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

Norfolk council leaders have congratulated South-West Norfolk MP Liz Truss for her promotion to the role of Foreign Secretary.

Ms Truss became the first woman in over a decade to occupy the prestigious role, and only the second in history - after fellow Norfolk woman Margaret Beckett.

First elected in 2010, Ms Truss represents constituents across Thetford, Downham Market, Swaffham and surrounding villages.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Conservative county council leader Andrew Proctor said: “She’s been in government for quite some time now, seven years, on a consistent basis, so fair play to her.

“We’ve got two things in Liz: an experienced minister, and also an experienced minister who’s a Norfolk MP, so we hope to work closely with her together in the future.”

Asked what the move could mean for her constituents, he said: “They elect her, don’t they, so from that point of view, I’m sure she’ll make sure she keeps in contact with them to ensure she gets elected again.”

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council. Pic: Breckland Council. - Credit: Archant

Breckland District Council’s Conservative leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “She’s done immensely well with the [trade] negotiations and I think we only have one opportunity to get this right, post-Brexit.

“It’s all about reputations and making sure that you’re landing those correctly, and I think she’s done that across the international stage immensely well - the trade deals alone, but more importantly how the United Kingdom is perceived across the world as a standalone nation, since we departed the EU.”

He added: “It means a lot for the constituency locally, having such a senior cabinet member, and it will ensure that Norfolk is absolutely, quite rightly, acknowledged for what it does, what it offers and what it can continue to offer.”

Stuart Dark, Conservative candidate for Dersingham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Stuart Dark, Conservative leader of the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, said he was “very pleased”.

“Whilst she will undoubtedly be very busy in her new role, Liz has been a keen, active supporter of the borough and local residents for many years and I liaise with her and her office regularly on a range of important issues, two notable examples of late being the Covid response and the QEH bid. I have every confidence that this will continue.

“Having such a well-connected, highly regarded MP, in a senior cabinet position as an interested advocate and informed advisor can only be a good thing for West Norfolk.”