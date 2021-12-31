News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New homes to the high street - council leaders' 2022 priorities

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM December 31, 2021
Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor

Devolution, town centre investment and supporting people through Covid have topped the list of priorities for Norfolk's council leaders in 2022.

Norfolk County Council's Conservative leader Andrew Proctor said he wanted to secure more powers for Norfolk from central government, in the form of a ‘county deal’.

“I want to deliver a county deal for Norfolk so our county can collectively and collaboratively do much more to grow our economy,” said Mr Proctor.

He added that his party would “continue to fulfil our manifesto promises we made to Norfolk, especially environmental work".

“I believe the work we’ve already done shows our commitment to this, but we will go further on the promises which we were elected on by the residents of Norfolk earlier this year in order to deliver a better future.”

He acknowledged that “Covid is still with us” and said the authority’s focus would be on helping Norfolk’s businesses and communities renew and recover.

Norwich City Council’s Labour leader Alan Waters said: “This has been a tough year and there are uncertain times ahead.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council.

Norwich City Council leader Alan Waters

“But Norwich is a resilient city. The council, working in partnership, has a comprehensive Covid recovery plan.

“Part of this involves the ongoing delivery of a number of key projects through the £25m of Towns Deal money which sees investment in jobs, homes, skills and tackling climate change.”

He also said the council had “ambitious plans to build more council homes, as well as homes for private sale and rent”.

Work under way on a new housing development in Norfolk

Communities will continue to grow in 2022.

“Covid is not going away,” he added, and he challenged the government to play its part in ensuring that  'levelling up' tackles “the local impact of 11 years of austerity”.

“Devolution will only be a solution if it means more powers and resources to existing local councils in Norfolk and not simply an exercise in redrawing council boundaries,” said Mr Waters.

West Norfolk borough council’s Conservative leader Stuart Dark similarly referred to the Towns Fund, from which King’s Lynn has secured its own £25m.

Stuart Dark, Conservative candidate for Dersingham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

West Norfolk council leader Stuart Dark

He said his council had “ambitious plans” to use the fund to help shape the future of the borough’s largest town. 

And he said he hoped to hear positive news about the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - which is waiting to hear whether it will be rebuilt - in the new year.

Fresh safety concerns over part of the roof have led to a critical incident being declared at the Qu

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s Conservative leader Carl Smith said that despite the uncertainties of Covid, “2022 could be a very positive year for Great Yarmouth”.

carl smith

Great Yarmouth council leader Carl Smith

“We can’t pretend it wasn’t difficult but our tourism sector reacted well this year and I think perhaps people rediscovered that you don’t have to go abroad for a good holiday,” said Mr Smith.

Looking to next year, he pointed to the planned opening of the borough’s new £26m Marina swimming and fitness centre on the seafront, the third river crossing “beginning to feel real”, the revamped market in Great Yarmouth town centre and 500 newly-planted trees around the town.

“Looking further in the future, the go-ahead for the Norfolk Boreas wind farm is a massive opportunity for our energy sector and I hope we will see lots of firms getting involved with that and securing more jobs and investment in the town,” he added. 

North Norfolk District Council’s Liberal Democrat deputy leader Eric Seward predicted that 2022 will see the authority adopt a net-zero carbon strategy and action plan.

Eric Seward is fighting to reverse the decision. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

North Norfolk District Council deputy leader Eric Seward

“We predict we will make progress on our Local Plan outlining the future growth of the district to 2036,” he said. 

“This has involved extensive public consultation, will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate mid-year and then subject to examination in the autumn.

“In the meantime, we anticipate progress on development of the Fakenham Urban Extension (recently granted outline planning consent for 900 homes) and in undertaking preparatory work on the proposed North Walsham Western Extension for well-planned future growth.”

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Town centres and high streets were among the leaders' priorities.

Meeting local housing need, supporting residents and the economy through the continued impacts of Covid, protecting the district’s coastline from erosion and investing in accessible facilities – such as new public toilets and additional beach wheelchairs - were all also listed by Mr Seward as key focuses for the council next year.  

We also contacted South, Broadland and Breckland district councils.




