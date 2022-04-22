News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk County Council leader sees off leadership challenge

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:14 PM April 22, 2022
Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor remains as leader of Norfolk County Council.

The leader of Norfolk County Council has seen off a leadership challenge at the annual general meeting of the county's Conservative group.

Andrew Proctor, who has been leader of Conservative-controlled County Hall since 2018, was challenged by Rhodri Oliver.

The number of votes for each candidate have not been revealed, but Mr Proctor, councillor for Blofield and Brundall, emerged as the winner.

Mr Proctor said: "The group has decided that I remain the best person to lead them and the county council.

"On this occasion somebody came forward as everyone has a democratic right to do and it has played out as it has."

Rhodri Oliver, county councillor for Attleborough

Rhodri Oliver, Norfolk county councillor for Attleborough.

Mr Oliver, Conservative county councillor for Attleborough since 2017, did not want to comment on his reasons for challenging Mr Proctor.

County Hall has 84 councillors. The political make-up is 57 Conservatives, 12 Labour, nine Liberal Democrat, three Greens, two Independent, and one non-aligned Independent.

