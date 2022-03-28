Critics slam council after it fails to declare climate emergency

Leaders at Norfolk County Council have failed to declare a climate emergency - saying their actions to reduce carbon emissions will speak louder than words.

But critics have attacked the authority's reluctance to join other councils which have declared such an emergency - an acknowledgement they need to act on the causes and impact of climate change.

The matter was debated at a full meeting of the council on Monday (March 28), triggered by a petition from Norwich Friends of the Earth which exceeded 4,500 signatures.

That petition called on the council “to declare a climate emergency and adopt an ambitious climate action plan which rapidly reduces carbon emissions and creates a fairer, greener Norfolk".

Prof Dave Evans, from Norwich Friends of the Earth, presented the petition.

He said "half measures" were no longer an option and the council's current plans and policies were "woefully inadequate", without clear targets and timelines.

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. - Credit: James Bass

But Andy Grant, the council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said the authority already had "ambitious" plans to make Norfolk County Council's estate net zero by 2030 and a Climate Action Plan would be presented next month.

He said: "In terms of declaring a climate emergency, I am one of those individuals who does not believe in declaring it just for the sake of it.

"There's no magic bullet. There's no additional money which comes from the government or anybody else, so therefore, I won't be declaring a climate emergency.

"But rest assured, we will be working with everybody in Norfolk , the best we can, to become carbon neutral by 2030."

The council did not vote on whether to declare a climate emergency and leader Andrew Proctor said: "To my mind, we are in a situation where the actions are being followed through, we've got no need to take this matter further today."

But there was a vote, of 45 to 23, with two abstentions, not to bring forward a motion from Liberal Democrat councillor Steffan Aquarone which called for the council to declare one.

The meeting ended before that was discussed, so it will be rolled over to a future meeting.

Campaigners presented a petition to Norfolk County Council calling for a climate emergency to be declared. - Credit: Tom Claybon

After the meeting, Sarah Eglington, group co-ordinator for Norwich Friends of the Earth, said: "By declaring a climate emergency the council could have sent a strong message to the people of Norfolk and beyond.

"But instead, they seem determined to continue with their business as usual approach and refuse to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation that we are currently facing."

She added: "One ray of hope that was announced during the debate was when councillor Grant stated that the council will at last be putting together a Climate Action Plan.

"We hope we can work with the council to ensure that this is more than a green-washing exercise and meets the standards required to enable the rapid action to cut carbon emissions that is so urgently needed."